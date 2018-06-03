LeBron James Suit Shorts Are Back for Game 2 Outfit

If you thought LeBron James might ditch the suit shorts look he wore in Game 1, you are mistaken. James’ suit shorts are back once again for Game 2. Here’s a look at what James wore to Oracle Arena prior to Game 2.

James rocked a grey blazer with a pocket square along with a sweater underneath. Once again, James wore shorts made of suit material with long red socks and high tops. James also had a couple accessories including sunglasses along with a blue bag. The Game 2 outfit was a little more casual than Game 1.

James wore a grey short suit in Game 1, but had the blazer buttoned with a dress shirt and tie. James was also wearing black dress boots with grey dress socks, and was carrying an alligator bag. According to The Undefeated, James’ suit was designed by New York designer Thom Browne. The Game 1 outfit complete with accessories cost an estimated $46,964.95. The bag itself cost an additional $40,000 which brings his outfit (minus the jewelry) to about $87,000. NBA commissioner Adam Silver joked he had a similar outfit.

“I’m behind a podium, so you can’t see mine,” Silver joked to The Undefeated. “You know, LeBron defines fashion. If LeBron is wearing shorts, it must be in.”

We’ll see if James and the Cavs have better luck in Game 2. If not, it might be time to ditch the shorts. The San Francisco Chronicle detailed the designer look.

This isn’t James’ first venture into Thom Browne: He has worn the designer frequently in the post-season and in April, he purchased Thom Browne suits for the entire Cavaliers to wear pre-game, after former Cavalier Dwayne Wade hatched the idea with the fashion designer before being traded to the Miami Heat. Thursday night’s short-suit look was typical Browne, whose signature is shorter, shrunken cuts on his suiting. The estimated price for a similar Thom Browne suit is upward of $3,000. James’ suit was likely custom-made. Aside from Browne’s perennial use of short suits, shorts with suiting made a major comeback on men’s runways circa spring 2014. Other celebrities who have worn Thom Browne include Steph Curry, Wiz Khalifa, Michelle Obama and Millie Bobby Brown. Musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams has made the shorts suit one of his wardrobe signatures in recent years… In fashion history, post the era of short “breech” pants, short suits were usually the domain of children (until little boys were considered old enough to wear long pants around age 10) and grown-up summer leisure. Boys in the British royal family still observe the custom of short suiting.

After Game 1, James wore the same suit to his press conference, but the post-game presser ended abruptly after James grew tired of a reporter pressing him about J.R. Smith’s “state of mind” during a key play. In a video that went viral, James grabbed his bag, and kept his head up high as he walked out of the room. Here’s a look at James, who was also wearing sunglasses, walking out of the Game 1 press conference.

Here’s the longer version featuring his exchange with the reporter.

My favorite part of LeBron James dramatically exiting his press conference is how he puts on his sunglasses, grabs his leather bag and walks around the podium to reveal that suit with the shorts. https://t.co/OkJkIcrRDApic.twitter.com/A7yZFVoQcs — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 1, 2018

There’s also an emerging “suit short beef” between James and Draymond Green, who claims to have started the trend. Green wore his own suit shorts to Game 2 as well.

Here was some of Twitter’s best responses to James’ fashion choice.

Gotta hand it to the competition, #lebronjames is working the classic #thombrowne shorts suit for all its worth. pic.twitter.com/bbSxcLXwY0 — Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) June 1, 2018

This is such a Draymond move. It's so good https://t.co/7lHfHf14SN — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 3, 2018