Mexico Schedule: Who & When They Play Next in Round of 16

Mexico has once again advanced to the Round of 16, and sits in good position to make a deep run in the World Cup. The question is whether Mexico can break their streak of only getting to the Round of 16. Mexico has made it out of the group stage in six straight World Cups, but they have also failed to win a Round of 16 match in all of these appearances.

What we do know is Mexico will face Sweden in their final match of group play on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern. If Mexico is able to win Group F, they will face Group E’s second place finisher, which will be Brazil, Switzerland or Serbia. If Mexico falls to second in the group, they will face the Group E winner, which is a close race between the three teams mentioned above.

A group win for Mexico means they play on July 3 in St. Petersburg at 10 a.m. against the Group E winner. If Mexico falls to second, El Tri plays on July 2 in Samara at 10 a.m. Eastern. Mexico will enter the Round of 16 as one of the hottest teams in the tournament.

From a talent standpoint, Brazil would offer the most difficult challenge, but Brazil has also not looked like a top team in the World Cup so far in this tournament. Mexico believes their preparation is a big reason why they are succeeding early on in the World Cup. Irving Mendoza heads up Mexico’s analytics team, and explained to ESPN part of their detailed preparation process.

A statistical analysis is applied to each video. For example: Who, in the opponent’s team, is more adept at clearing the ball in the goal area? This has to be supported by a statistical analysis based on the last 25 games, looking at how the player best clears the ball and to which side. Usually we would watch four or five previous matches to analyze who is playing, how they play and where they play. Afterwards we look at each player’s function and interpret it based on a sample of who we are going to face.

Some may have been surprised by Mexico’s opening win against Germany, but manager Juan Carlos Osorio noted the coaching staff had been working on a game plan for six months.

“We developed a plan about six months ago,” Osorio explained to ESPN. “Due to injuries we had to change some players in certain matches, but the plan always remained the same: to have quick players on the wings…Against Germany, we knew that Joshua Kimmich and Marvin Plattenhardt were going to be very offensive, but we think it will be different against Korea. They saw what Hirving Lozano and Miguel Layun did and will probably not attack on the wings. This tells me that we’ll need players with skill and not necessarily speed.”