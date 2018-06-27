Mexico vs Sweden Live Stream: How to Watch Online in Spanish or English

A still wide-open Group F will get settled on Wednesday, as group leaders Mexico take on Sweden in a crucial match inside Central Stadium in Ekaterinburg.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo are both included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans and also has World Cup live streams available in 4K. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch every World Cup game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch any game after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox (but not Telemundo) is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Believe it or not, but Mexico still isn’t safe. Even after taking down both Germany (1-0) and South Korea (2-1), El Tri still aren’t completely safe heading into the final match of group play.

Any kind of positive result–whether it be a win or a draw–will win the group for Juan Carlos Osorio’s team, but if they lose, then things get somewhat precarious. If that happens, and if Germany beats South Korea as they are favored big-time to do, then we’re looking at a situation where all three teams–Mexico, Germany and Sweden–are tied at six points.

There are a vast amount of different tiebreakers and scenarios if that happens, but one thing is clear: It’s not a situation Mexico want to find themselves in. According to FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model, if El Tri don’t win the group (which they are favorites to do), they have just a nine percent chance of finishing runner-up.

Of course, that’s all hypothetical at this point. For Mexico, they only need to worry about getting at least a draw. For Sweden, they need to win–and do it by as many goals as possible.

Put it all together, and you have the recipe for a potential thriller with plenty of wide-open play. This is one you don’t want to miss.