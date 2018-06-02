Mexico vs. Scotland: Odds & Prediction

Mexico wrap up domestic World Cup preparations on Saturday, hosting Scotland at Estadio Azteca. It’s the official send-off game for El Tri, who play one more friendly in Europe next week before starting World Cup action against Germany. For Scotland, it’s a first-ever visit to Mexico for most of an inexperienced roster and prep for the Nations League in September.

Mexico vs. Scotland Odds

Playing a lesser team in front of the Azteca crowd, Mexico is a massive favorite tonight. Online sportsbook 5Dimes has Mexico as a 1.5 goal favorite priced at -108, and favored on the moneyline at -346. Scotland have decent odds to cover 1.5 goals at -107, and are a massive underdog to win outright at +1256. A draw at Estadio Azteca is priced at +458 tonight.

The total is set at 2.5 goals, and 5Dimes has odds at -105 for the over and -110 for the under.

Scotland is the underdog tonight, but when action shifts to the World Cup in Russia, it is Mexico who will be up against it. El Tri opens Group F play against Germany, who are defending champions and priced at +435 to repeat. Mexico is not regarded as a serious World Cup contender, priced at +8000 to win the whole thing later this month.

Mexico vs. Scotland Prediction

Off the bat, this Mexico team is far more talented and should have enough to come away with this one. Scotland’s entire roster has three international goals, manager Alex McLeish is giving first international caps to two different goalies Saturday night, and they were easily shut out by Peru earlier this week.

That being said, Mexico has several key injuries and will be careful to avoid more heading to Russia. Andres Guardado, Hector Moreno and Diego Reyes are all still recovering from injuries sustained with their club teams, and all three are questionable to appear in Russia. Hirving Lozano is another exciting player, but manager Juan Carlos Osorio may want to sacrifice playing time for safety with just one friendly left until group play.

The hope is that the trio of injured players can return for Mexico’s final pre-Cup friendly against Denmark next week.

Osorio confirmed earlier in the week that this match will be an opportunity for players to prove themselves and earn World Cup playing time. When I hear that, I think the players will be more aggressive and continue to make plays into the second half in an effort to impress Osorio. Those that do not have their playing time secured, a group that likely includes Gio Dos Santos, will continue to create scoring chances against an inexperienced Scotland team playing their last game before summer vacation. Scotland doesn’t have another friendly until September.

Normally I’d be off pre-World Cup warmups, but this is a great spot for Mexico -1.5 and the over. Sold-out Estadio Azteca will be rocking for the sendoff, and Mexico have young talent looking to make an impression. Mexico have three solid goalkeepers, so it wouldn’t be unwise to look at Scotland’s team total as well. Scotland is -150 to score under .5 goals, a likely outcome for a team that doesn’t score a ton of goals on their best day.

Prediction: Mexico -1.5, Over 2.5 Goals, Scotland under .5 goals