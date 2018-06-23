Mexico vs. South Korea: Odds & World Cup Prediction

After one of the biggest upsets at this year’s World Cup, Mexico can clinch a spot in the next round with a win over South Korea on Saturday. Mexico used a lethal counterattack to knock off Mexico last week, but it will be El Tri dictating the pace in Rostov.

Mexico vs. South Korea Odds

Mexico is the moneyline favorite in their second group game, priced at -135 according to OddsShark.com. South Korea is a big dog at +500, while the draw is priced at +240.

Mexico are laying a goal in this matchup, and are priced around -100 at various betting sites. South Korea have a similar -110 price getting one goal.

The total is set at two goals, and the over is favored at -125. The under is a slight dog at +110, and OddsShark indicates that 58 percent of the action is on the under.

Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction

“We did not come to the World Cup just to beat Germany.”

That was the sentiment expressed by Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio earlier this week, and it’s the perfect attitude for his team. While the win over Germany had been in their dreams since the draw, Mexico must now settle in for what could be a memorable World Cup run.

Against Germany, Mexico had was tactically superior. They were organized and confident on defense, but were then able to transition into a magnificent counter attack. That’s how you end up with a 1-0 victory over the defending champs, but the script will be different against South Korea.

On Saturday, it will be Mexico who are expected to be the aggressor. Conversely, South Korea is expected to sit and counter. It didn’t work in their opener, as Korea fell 1-0 to Sweden in their first match. The lone goal came on a penalty, but Korea was unable to record a single shot on target in the match. That might force manager Shin Taeyong to make changes to a 4-3-3 formation that struggled to produce offense.

With the scenario that has played out for Mexico, this would be prime tinkering time for Osorio. Expect at least one change to the lineup, if only because Osorio cannot resist the temptation. Despite concerns about a flu bug that

circled the Mexico camp before the opener, Mexico have neither illness nor injury to report heading to Rostov.

Without a single shot on target against Sweden, I can’t imagine Korea doing much against a solid Mexican defense. Mexico has not conceded a goal in six of their last eight outings, bolstered by usual World Cup heroics from Guillermo Ochoa.

This is a dream start to the tournament for Mexico. They have the confidence of knocking off the defending champions, and may not need anything from their final match with Sweden. Remember, this team is nearly identical to the one that was embarrassed by Germany’s JV team at last summer’s Confederations Cup. With their demons exercised, El Tri are in position to make an extended stay in Russia.

Prediction: Mexico win 2-0