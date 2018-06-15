WATCH: Aziz Bouhaddouz Own Goal for Iran v Morocoo

An amazing finish to a dull game. The unfortunate own goal came from Morocco’s St. Pauli striker Aziz Bouhaddouz, 31, had come on as a substitute in the game. Incredibly, Iran got a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. The Iranians did not commit many men forward for Ehsan Haji Safi’s delivery but for some reason Bouhaddouz chose to rocket a header passed his own goalkeeper. The referee blew the whistle shortly after Bouhaddouz’s error thus giving Iran a 1-0 victory. The game was in its 95 minute as the ref called for six minutes of stoppage time in total as Iranian players sought to waste time throughout.

https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1007668202774466560/video/1

The win gives Iran their first win in a World Cup tournament since 1998. Morocco had dominated the game but were unable to break through. The Iranians looked tired and weary in the latter stages and looked very content with a tie, until Bouhaddouz got involved. WhoScored gave the striker a generous 5.5 rating for his efforts in the game. That analysis says that Bouhaddouz, who came into action on 76 minutes, won just one aerial challenge during the game. TV cameras covering the game picked up Bouhaddouz understandably in tears in the post game.

Bouhaddouz is a native of Berkane, Morocco, but grew up in Germany and as a result was eligible to play for both countries. He made his debut for the land of his birth in 2016 and has played 13 times and scored four goals.

DID IT!!!!! 1-0!!! Holy crap OWN GOAL TOO!!! My phone has gone BERSERK #MARIRN — Omid Djalili (@omid9) June 15, 2018

The New York Times said in their report on the events in St. Petersburg that game was “chippy” and unsatisfying.” The report added that the own goal was a “most appropriate” finish to the match-up. The Guardian noted in their play-by-play coverage of the game that’s it’s highly possible that Morocco’s World Cup adventure is already over with games to come against Portugal and Spain, two of the tournament favorites.