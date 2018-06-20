Portugal vs Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

After grabbing a point in a thriller against Spain to open their 2018 World Cup campaign, Portugal continues Group B play with a match against Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium in Mosco on Wednesday.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo are both included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch every World Cup game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch any game after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 (but not Telemundo) is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

What can Cristiano Ronaldo do for an encore? The Real Madrid superstar put up a hat trick against Spain and many of his club teammates last week, highlighted by a gorgeous 88th-minute free kick that brought the game to a 3-3 draw.

“I’m not going to speak to him again after what he did the other day,” joked Spanish midfielder Isco, who led that game with 123 total touches. “He doesn’t have a high strike rate [from free-kicks], but when he has his day… his first two goals gave him confidence and got him looking for his hat trick.”

For Portugal, getting one point against Spain puts them in good position to advance past the group stage after failing to do so in 2014.

On the other side of things, Morocco’s outlook is a bad one after a 94th-minute own goal resulted in a 1-0 loss to Iran in the country’s first World Cup match since 1998. Bouncing back from such an emotionally devastating loss is difficult. Bouncing back from such an emotionally devastating loss while trying to slow down Ronaldo and Portugal is borderline impossible.

Portugal is a sizeable favorite, but we’ve seen some surprising results already at this World Cup, and it will be interesting to see if Morocco is up to the task.

In their final group-stage matches, Portugal will take on Iran, while Morocco will face Spain. Both of those matches are on Monday, June 25.