WATCH: Ronaldo’s Hat Trick in World Cup All 3 Goals vs. Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a goal when Portugal needed it most. Not only did Ronaldo tie Portugal’s opening match against Spain 3-3, the goal gave Ronaldo a hat trick. Ronaldo’s third goal came on a free kick at the 87′ mark. Ronaldo is still looking for his first World Cup, despite his long list of accomplishments. If he keeps this up, he just may have a chance. Fans likely witnessed the best World Cup game of Ronaldo’s career.

“Winning the World Cup is the best thing you can possibly achieve in your career because you represent your country and it is so difficult to win,” Ronaldo explained to The Sun (via Express). “So if we could do it, then for me it would be the maximum. To give a World Cup to Portugal would be the greatest dream of my life and mean that I would have won everything a player can aspire to win. Some people may think if I win the World Cup it would be time to retire, but I am ambitious and I still have a lot to give to this sport.”

According to Fox, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a hat trick in the World Cup at 33. The last two World Cups also featured hat tricks. Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri scored three against Honduras in 2014. Germany’s Thomas Muller notched a hat trick in 2010 against Portugal.

Here’s a look at the highlights of all three goals.

Ronaldo’s 1st Goal vs. Spain

Ronaldo becomes the 4th player to score in 4 different World Cups. He was +450 to score the first goal. #POR #ESP pic.twitter.com/uTWD48NMex — ArsenalDMC (@ArsenalDMC) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo’s first goal came at just after the 3′ mark, and came on a penalty kick. The goal was the first of the game by any team, and put Portugal up 1-0.

Ronaldo’s 2nd Goal vs. Spain

Two goals in and I'm starting to think Spain shouldn't have announced Ronaldo's prison term today. 😂 #WorldCup #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/zIrdxDBvwc — Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo’s second goal came just before halftime, and gave Portugal a 2-1 lead at the break. Spain would come out on fire, and score two straight goals in the second half to take a 3-2 lead.

Ronaldo’s 3rd Goal vs. Spain

Just when it looked like Portugal would not be able to recover from Spain’s hot streak, Ronaldo knocked in a free kick at the 87′ to tie the match at 3-3 giving himself a hat trick. It was a critical goal for Portugal as the country is competing with Spain to win Group B. The tie keeps Portugal even with Spain at one point each. It is likely the most difficult match of the group stage for both teams.