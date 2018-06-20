Spain vs Iran Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

The only team in Group B to earn three points in their first match, Iran gets a much more difficult test on Wednesday when they take on Spain at Kazan Arena.

Preview

Hopefully Iran got a chance to soak in the feeling of being on top of a World Cup group with Portugal and Spain, because it’s not expected to last. After playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo–er, Portugal–in their opener, La Roja are heavily favored to grab all three points in this one.

In that match against the defending European champs, Spain, according to WhoScored’s stats, had 67 percent of possession and completed 716 passes at a 92 percent success rate. Meanwhile, Iran, who won their first game thanks to a Moroccan own goal in the 94th minute, had 32 percent of possession and completed 130 passes at a 57 percent success rate.

As such, you can fully expect Spain to thoroughly dominate the ball during Wednesday’s matchup–we’re talking 80-plus percent possession, with most of that coming in their attacking half. Iran will likely park the bus, hoping to get away with a 0-0 draw, and while that will certainly be a difficult task against a team of Spain’s quality, it’s not an impossible one. This is a team that held Argentina scoreless for 90 minutes before a Lionel Messi free kick during the 2014 World Cup, and they held strong in the opener despite Morocco controlling the ball.

Additionally, as we saw during Spain’s match against Portugal, there will likely be some opportunities for a counter-attack. Iran will need to balance how much they want to go after those opportunities vs how much they want to stay organized in defense, but it will be interesting to see if they can surprise a Spain side that didn’t look all that strong at the back in the opener.

In their final matches of group-stage play, Spain faces Morocco and Iran takes on Portugal, both on Monday, June 28.