Spain vs. Portugal: Score & Goal Highlights From World Cup

Friday’s action concludes with a certified banger, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal make their debut against Andres Iniesta and Spain.

Spain vs. Portugal Highlights

Spain vs. Portugal Preview

This match is already a massive meeting between two top teams, but Spain ratcheted up the drama by sacking their manager just days before the tournament. Now Fernando Hierro must make his international managing debut at the World Cup against the European champions.

Where Hierro will be most closely scrutinized is in his substitutions. The previous manager, Julen Lopetegui, did an outstanding job of mixing in exciting youth talent with the experience of Spain.

While it was reported that the Spanish players were not happy with the decision, defender Sergio Ramos has come out in public support for his new maanger.

“We needed to move forward as quickly as possible,” he told reporters on Thursday. “These were not pleasant times. Julen Lopetegui helped us qualify. He played a major part for us.

“But the sooner we focus on the World Cup, the better for all of us. There are few people more qualified than Fernando to cover after Lopetegui’s departure. We’ve all admired him as a player for a long time. So he’s the perfect candidate to cover this post.”

Its a fourth trip to the World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Portugals odds have never been better. Portugal has always been seen as an outside threat to soccer pundits, but their run at Euro proved they can contend at every level. Ronaldo gets the flashbulbs, but the real stars are ironclad center backs Pepe and Bruno Alves. Portugal intend to keep the scoreline clean in every match, then blow some Ronaldo fairy dust on the pitch and steal the result.

Spain are not entirely diffferent, but theyve been as good on the ball as anyone in the international game. Spains biggest problem has been producing goals, and in Russia that role will fall to target man Diego Costa.

While they have over 30 meetings in their history, this will be only the fifth World Cup fixture for these teams. It’s always been a tense affair, as the four games have combined to produce four goals.

All in all, don’t expect either team to push the envelope in this matchup. With Morocco and Iran in the group, Spain and Portugal have overwhelmingly favorable odds to reach the next stage. Friday may be exciting for fans, but for the teams, it’s about getting a good result while staying healthy for the rest of the tournament.

Spain are the slight betting favorite, with the total set at two goals.