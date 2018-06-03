Steph Curry’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When you are one of the top players in the NBA like Steph Curry, the spotlight is sometimes difficult for your family. That is not the case for Steph’s kids who have embraced the moment. Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have two children: Riley (5) and Ryan (2). Ayesha is pregnant with the couple’s third child which is set to be born in the summer.

Riley has been known to take over her father’s press conference, and became a fan favorite thanks to her viral videos. Steph explained to Parents.com how Riley started joining him at his post-game press conference.

“Yes and yes [it happened organically],” Steph told Parents.com. “I have to walk past the family waiting room to get to the interview room, and Riley wanted to hang out with me. She had that look, like she wasn’t going to take no for an answer. So I said, all right, come with me. She sat up there, and that’s when her personality shined bright. I tried my best to answer the questions even while feeling under the table and checking out of the corner of my eye—where is Riley? She’s got a great sense of humor. Now she’s the star of the family. If we go somewhere without her, the first question people ask us is, ‘Where’s Riley?'”

Ayesha noted that having kids has given the couple an new perspective on life, and how they spend their time.

“The amount of stuff you get done in a day is insane,” Ayesha explained to Parents.com. “Like, what were we doing with our time before kids? I feel like I should have invented something. Also, it’s an event to get all four of us out of the house at once. When we get in the car and we’ve brought everything and everybody has socks on, it’s like a dream come true.”

Learn more about Steph and Ayesha’s soon-to-be three children.

1. Riley Has a Habit of Stealing the Show at Press Conferences

Riley burst onto the scene after joining one of Steph’s post-game press conferences. Steph has admitted that Riley may be the most popular member of the Curry family. Steph noted that other kids approach Riley when they are out in the Bay area.

“When we go out now, they’re all asking where she’s at,” Steph told the Mercury News. “We were at Toys R Us the other day, and little girls were asking their dads, `Can I talk to Riley?’ Because they see her on TV and all that stuff. So it’s fun. Riley has no idea what’s going on. We like it like that. Just keep letting her be a fun-loving little girl growing up.”

From playing peek-a-boo under the table, to trying to grab the mic, Riley has a way of making Steph’s press conferences go viral.

2. Riley & Ryan Fell Asleep as Steph Made His Fourth Straight NBA Finals

Things may have gotten stressful for Warriors fans during Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference finals, but Riley and Ryan appeared to be confident in their dad’s abilities. Ayesha posted a photo showing the girls sleeping in their seats during the game. This could be helpful for the Curry family as Steph’s wife and parents are usually watching games nervously.

“Can’t believe my girls slept through all of the excitement last night. Proud of my dubs!!!!! Yeaaaaaah @stephencurry30,” Ayesha noted in her Instagram story per USA Today.

It looks like the naps paid off as they were there to congratulate their father for the big win after the game. The video below shows Steph and Riley practicing their handshake.



3. Ayesha Has Had Multiple Hospital Stays During Her 3rd Pregnancy

The couple excitedly announced in February 2018 that there is a new addition to the Curry family. Ayesha is expected to have their third child sometime in June or July. As of now, the plan is to be surprised by the baby’s gender.

“My wife, she wants to know,” Steph told Ellen (via People). “So we’re right in the middle now. I haven’t found out, she hasn’t found out. We’re kind of figuring out how long we’re going to last…It’s obviously her decision. I’m just trying to play my part. I would love to get to the delivery room and have that surprise. I’ve heard stories on both ends of finding out early, finding out when the baby was born. But she’s a planner, she wants to know.”

Ayesha opened up about the difficulties of the pregnancy on an Instagram post when she reached the six month mark. Ayesha noted she had stayed at the hospital five different times during the pregnancy.

“6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again! Pray that it sticks for me y’all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt.) I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot,” Ayesha explained in the caption.

4. Riley Has a Custom Built Princess Pony Themed Playhouse

As part of the TLC show “Playhouse Masters”, Riley and Ryan received a custom built playhouse. The episode was filmed in 2016, so Ryan had very little input, but her mother did request a ball pit on her behalf. The design ended up being a mix of ponies and princesses. The outside of the playhouse looks like a stable. The playhouse includes a horse tire swing, a ball pit with music and lights that change colors and an upstairs dress-up station. There is even a doghouse for the Curry’s pet dogs.

According to ABC News, the playhouse was built in Canada, and had to be flown over the house to fit into the Curry’s backyard. The playhouse measure 140 square feet.

“The tire horse swing she loved, the ball pit has flashing lights that change colors, and there’s music too, so it’s like party zone in there,” designers Tyson and Audy Leavitt explained to ABC News. “There’s an upstairs loft with a dress-up station. There’s a slide that goes back outside and a lookout point out of the front. In the back of the playhouse there’s a climbing wall. And there’s a doghouse for Reza. He’s got his own doghouse connected to the playhouse.”

5. For Ryan’s 2nd Birthday, She Requested No Photos

For her second birthday, Ryan had a simple request for her parents: no photos. Steph noted his daughter’s request in an Instagram post on her birthday.

“‘I’m sorry daddy. No pics on the bday for me please. Just let me live!’ -Baby Ryan!” Steph posted.

Ayesha and Steph often post photos of their family on social media, but have admitted there is a process they go through before they post something.

“We’ll just show each other a photo and ask, ‘Should I post this?,'” Steph explained to Parents.com. “We know we’re in a different situation than most people, but we want to share stuff that’s meaningful and not have to be guarded. But there is a balance. We keep certain moments to ourselves, so it’s a memory just for us.”