Tristan Thompson Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tristan Thompson is currently in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has dated a few women over the years, and was recently embroiled in a devastating cheating scandal that, at minimum, tainted his relationship with Kardashian.

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True, on April 12, 2018. Days before the child was born, videos of Thompson hanging out with other women surfaced online. Despite the evidence, Kardashian chose to stick by her man, apparently giving him another shot.

Thompson is also a father to a son named Prince, from his relationship with now ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Has Been Dating Kardashian Since 2016

Thompson and Kardashian were introduced by their mutual friend, Brandon Jennings. The two went out on a blind date in 2016, and ended up really liking each other. Their whirlwind romance was kept quiet in the first few months, but once Kardashian seemed to know that her relationship with Thompson was the real deal, she wasn’t shy about sharing her new love with the world.

Thompson made a few appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and before long, he and Kardashian had some big news to share: they were expecting their first child together. The couple decided to wait several months before sharing the news, but eventually, Kardashian posted the following message on social media:

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

Just ahead of her due date, Kardashian was given some difficult-to-swallow news. Videos of Thompson out and about with other women surfaced online. The cheating allegations stemmed back several months, and Kardashian’s world came crashing down. Despite these reports, however, Kardashian has stayed with Thompson. She welcomed their daughter, True, on April 12, 2018, and though she hasn’t made mention of Thompson in any way, she was spotted at a Cleveland Cavaliers game on May 6.

2. He Has a Son With His Ex-Girlfriend, Jordan Craig

Thompson and his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, dated from 2014 through 2016. Craig is a fashion and lifestyle blogger.

Craig started her very own lifestyle blog called All Eyes on Jordy C. The site is filled with blog posts and tips about all kinds of things, from household DIY ideas to travel destinations.

Craig gave birth to her first child, a son she named Prince, in December 2016. According to TMZ, she did not list Thompson as the father on Prince’s birth certificate. The report confirmed that Thompson would have had to be present at the hospital for his name to be added on the document. It is unknown how frequently Thompson sees his son or if he has a good relationship with Craig.

Interestingly, Craig dated Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, for a short period of time in 2010, according to Who’s Dated Who.

3. He Was Spotted Out With Lani Blair While Kardashian Was Pregnant

Lani Blair was the first “side chick” identified in Thompson’s cheating scandal. According to Page Six, Blair and Thompson were seen together at his hotel in New York City on April 7.

Videos of Thompson getting close with a mystery brunette at a club in New York City were posted online when Khloe Kardashian was nine months pregnant. The media identified the woman as Lani Blair, an Instagram model and bartender at Starlet’s Gentlemen’s Club. After leaving the club, Thompson was photographed outside of the Four Seasons hotel with Blair.

Witnesses told Page Six that Thompson and Blair were at the hotel together for about four hours. When they left the hotel, the two headed to SoHo House, a members-only club in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district. Further details about the rest of the night weren’t clear, but the two did return to Thompson’s hotel together, according to the report.

“Then at 5 a.m. on Sunday they returned to his hotel, where witnesses said he was seen ‘looking around cautiously, and holding the door for her,’ before they entered the lobby, heading to the elevator together,” Page Six reported at the time.

4. He Was Spotted With Tania Joyce Benitah Throughout the 2017 Basketball Season

Tania Joyce Benitah was identified as another woman who hooked up with Thompson while he was still with Khloe Kardashian.

According to the Daily Mail, Tania — who works at a Dior store in New York — was spotted out with Thompson on numerous occasions over the course of six or so months.

Thompson and Benitah were seen at the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan in November, as paparazzi were able to snap shots of them leaving the hotel. Those photos were posted by the Daily Mail. It is believed that Benitah spent the night with Thompson, as she was seen leaving the hotel at 7 a.m. the next morning.

The report also claimed that Benitah traveled to Boston to watch the Cavaliers take on the Celtics back in February, and was also on-hand when Thompson was back in Boston in March.

After a game against the Brooklyn Nets, Benitah and Thompson were spotted together at Pergola, a hookah bar in the Big Apple.

5. Stephanie Woods Claimed That She Hooked up With Him

Though Stephanie Woods was never confirmed as an “official” Tristan Thompson side chick, she claimed that she had relations with the basketball star. She posted various messages on social media, claiming that she and Thompson had been together and sharing some explicit text messages that she claims were from Thompson. She posted a sex video to Snapchat in which the male in the video wasn’t visible, and then later said that she was pregnant.

Some social media users were quick to call her out for being an attention seeker, many not believing that she had any kind of relationship with Thompson.

Although Woods’ claims seemed to be fabricated and the media didn’t pay her much attention, Who’s Dated Who has her listed as one of Thompson’s ex-flings. She is listed as his “mistress” and the site lists their relationship as an “encounter.”