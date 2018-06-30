Portugal vs Uruguay Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online

The knockout stage at the 2018 World Cup gets underway Saturday in Russia, as Portugal and Uruguay battle for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo are both included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans and also has World Cup live streams available in 4K. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch every World Cup game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch any game after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox (but not Telemundo) is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Though they weren’t widely regarded among the favorites entering this tournament, Uruguay have established themselves as an irrefutable threat. They won all three games during group play, and while their group (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) was generally considered as the weakest, they deserve credit for emphatically doing what they were expected to do while we’ve seen other top nations struggle against lesser competition in Russia (ahem, Germany).

Portugal, meanwhile, arrive after a somewhat shaky performance during group play. They did well to draw against Spain, the eventual group winners, but a 1-0 win over Morocco and 1-1 draw against Iran weren’t exactly convincing statements.

Though this may not necessarily be a wide-open match, it’s an intriguing matchup from a tactical standpoint. Both teams can defend well, and both teams have superstars up front who have the capacity to take over any game.

Speaking of such, the matchup to watch in this one seems obvious: Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Uruguay’s defense. While Ronaldo has found the back of the net four times and had one special moment of brilliance to save his team against Spain, Uruguay has been a brick wall in defense, the only team in the tournament to produce three shutouts in three group-stage matches. Not only are they playing well, but center back Diego Godin is experienced dealing with Ronaldo from his time with Atletico Madrid.

Ultimately, it’s very easy to see this match going either way. The odds favor Uruguay ever so slightly, while FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model gives Portugal a 55 percent chance to advance.

The winner will play either France or Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 6.