Courtside at the NBA Finals Live Stream: How to Watch HBO Special Online

Courtside at the NBA Finals, a hour-one special from HBO that provides an inside look at the 2018 showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, premieres Tuesday, June 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The fourth-consecutive matchup between the Warriors and Cavs in the NBA finals may not have proven quite as good as past iterations, as the Dubs rolled to a four-game sweep, but the series was still filled with plenty of drama.

From JR Smith’s meme-inducing gaffe in Game 1 to Tristan Thompson’s ejection to Steph Curry’s record-breaking performance and everything else in between, there was no shortage of entertaining moments. And to get an inside look at some of those moments should make for good TV.

“This show will give our subscribers a first-hand look at the nuances of each victory and defeat,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “We are privileged to team up with the NBA and Bill Simmons for this unique presentation.”

Simmons’ most recent project, the Andre the Giant documentary that aired on HBO last month, was a major success. It received a 93 percent positive review rating on Rotten Tomatoes and became the most-watched sports documentary on HBO in the last 15 years.

Courtside at the NBA Finals may not be on the level of Andre the Giant, but for anyone who isn’t a Cavs fan, this should be worth an hour of your time on a Tuesday night.