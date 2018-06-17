Germany vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

Group F play begins with one of the most compelling early matches of the 2018 World Cup, as Germany takes on Mexico inside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

This match comes nearly a year after Germany and Mexico met in the semifinals of the 2017 Confederations Cup also in Russia–and El Tri will be hoping Sunday’s rematch goes very differently. In that matchup, Leon Goretzka scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes, Timo Werner added one in the 59th, and the Germans rolled to a 4-1 victory.

What makes things even more concerning for Juan Carlos Osorio’s squad is that Germany was resting most of its first team during that tournament. No Toni Kroos. No Thomas Muller. No Marco Reus, Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng. No Manuel Neuer. And they still made easy work of El Tri.

It’s an obvious tall task for Mexico, who are looking to advance past the group stage for the seventh consecutive World Cup. And the odds reflect that, with Osorio’s team pegged as a +600 underdog. Nevertheless, El Tri is a dangerous attacking side, and Germany has won just once in its last six matches–a less-than-inspiring 2-1 victory at home against a Saudi Arabia side that was just blasted by Russia by five goals.

The defending World champion Germans, who seek to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to repeat as World Cup winners, want to make an early statement in what should be their most difficult test of group play, while Mexico want to prove they belong among the world’s powerhouses.

This is one you can’t miss.