‘Nossa Chape’ Live Stream: How to Watch Documentary Online

Nossa Chape, the documentary from Jeff and Michael Zimbalist about the rebuilding of the Chapecoense football club following the tragic plane crash in November 2016, is set to make its television premiere on Saturday, June 23, at 4:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

Preview

On November 28, 2016, LaMia Flight 2933, which was carrying the Brazilian Chapecoense football club, two guests and 21 journalists from Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, to Jose Maria Cordova International Airport in Colombia, crashed. Of the 77 individuals on board, just six–three players from the club, one crew member and two others–survived.

Nossa Chape explores not only that horrific plane crash, but also the aftermath–from families, friends and survivors dealing with the grief of the loss of husbands, sons and brothers, to the rebirth of the small football club.

The film, which debuted at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, is directed by Michael and Jeff Zimbalist, the brothers who also directed The Two Escobars and Pele: Birth of a Legend.

Following the plane crash, which happened as Chapecoense was flying to Colombia to play in the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final, the Zimbalist brothers had intentions of making a film about the recovery of the club but didn’t immediately know what would come of it.

“We didn’t even know at that point if they were going to shut their doors as a club or try and play again that season,” Michael Zimbalist said. “They chose to play again, and we were going to film up until their first game. And the first game rolled around, and there were just so many fascinating stories unfolding — that were still unresolved — that we had to keep filming. Fortunately, the club and the subjects were on board with that, and Fox believed in the story, and we increased the scope of the project.”

Nossa Chape, much like The Two Escobars, has been met with critical acclaim. On the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, it has thus far received a 91 percent approval rating from critics and 100 percent approval rating from fans. It was also named one of the 10 best films at SXSW 2018.

This is one you don’t want to miss.