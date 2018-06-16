Spence Jr. vs Ocampo Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

A pair of undefeated welterweights meet on Saturday night, as Errol Spence Jr puts his IBF world title on the line against mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo.

In the United States, the main card (which also features Daniel Roman vs Moises Flores and Javier Fortuna vs Adrian Granados) starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the fights live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Preview

Not only is the 28-year-old Spence Jr. undefeated at 23-0, but it has been 10 fights and nearly four years since an opponent made it to the final bell against him. His last two finishes have been especially impressive, as he knocked out Kell Brook to win the welterweight title in Brook’s hometown of Sheffield, England, and then made his first defense with a dominant performance against former world champ Lamont Peterson in January.

Ocampo, meanwhile, stands at 22-0 with 13 knockouts in his professional career, most recently scoring a seventh-round TKO against Dario Ferman in November. He’s never faced someone as good as Spence Jr., and he’s never fought outside of Mexico, but the 22-year-old is still nevertheless someone the champ must not take lightly.

“Ocampo is very dangerous because he has nothing to lose,” Spence said. “It’s his first title fight, which is a position I’ve been in before. I had a lot of fire and I felt like I had nothing to lose. I’m sure he’s been training hard and is focused. I know he’s fighting for his family so he’s going to come to fight. I want a guy who’s going to test me so the crowd gets their money’s worth.”

Spence is regarded as a big-time favorite, and it would be a big surprise if he isn’t still the champion at the end of the night. Still, one of the best welterweights in the world going up against a young, talented prospect makes for a must-watch fight.