Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Is Still Ongoing

Aaron Rodgers and his family have been in a long-standing feud, and haven’t had a strong relationship with one another in several years.

According to People Magazine, there had always been some competitiveness in the Rodgers family. A few years ago, Aaron Rodgers and his brother, Jordan, had a disagreement — and it turned into a major blow out fight.

“[They] have always been competitive, and they’re always trying to one-up each other. It’s been that way since they were kids. They got older, and the stakes got higher,” a source close to Rodgers told People Magazine back in 2017.

Olivia Munn Discussed the Feud With Andy Cohen in May

The Rodgers family hasn’t spoken out about what that disagreement was or what it had to do with. Back in May, Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, talked with Andy Cohen about the ongoing Rodgers family feud.

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success. They [the Rodgers family] are all into sports and Aaron is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks to play the game. Their work has a direct connection to what he does. There’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK if you try to stand on someone’s shoulders then throw dirt in their face, that’s what I think,” Munn told Cohen on SiriusXM.

You can listen to that interview below.

Jordan Rodgers wasn’t too thrilled to hear that Munn talked to Cohen about the family drama — and he spoke to Us Weekly about his feelings on the matter.

“I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that,” Jordan Rodgers told told Us Weekly.

The Feud Took the National Stage When Jordan Rodgers Talked About it on ‘The Bachelorette’

The Rodgers family feud was highlighted back in 2016, when Rodgers’ younger brother, Jordan, appeared on The Bachelorette. Jordan Rodgers’ story was highlighted on the show, especially toward the end of the season, as Jordan ended up winning JoJo Fletcher’s heart in the end.

In one episode, Jordan shared some insight into his relationship with his brother, telling Fletcher that the two didn’t speak.

“Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother,” Jordan Rodgers told Fletcher. Although Jordan didn’t reveal too much on television, his brother wasn’t too happy with his decision to air out dirty laundry on a national stage.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” Aaron Rodgers told WISN during 2016 training camp.