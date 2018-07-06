Celtics Summer League Roster 2018: Players & Numbers

It is challenging being part of the Boston Celtics Summer League roster. The Celtics actual roster is loaded with young talent, leaving very few spots up for grabs. All eyes will be on rookie big man Robert Williams, who many projected to be a lottery pick coming out of Texas A&M.

Williams has already gotten off to a rocky start with a missed flight, as well as missing a media phone call. Williams spoke with Boston.com about his communication with the teams since the incidents.

I went home to get a couple of things and just a missed flight, a miscommunication by me. It’s all on me. I’m just looking to push forward and move past it…They expressed [that] to me a lot when I first got here. Just accountability and stressing this is a job, you know, things are different in college. So just knowing what you have and the opportunities are limited…It was more of a self upset because people already have a bad image of me, I guess you could say. Missing my flight didn’t help that at all, but like I said, just looking to strive past it.

Williams was expected to be long gone by the time the Celtics picked at No. 27. Williams gives the Celtics an athletic rim-running center who has the potential to contribute right away.

Boston has been mostly quiet in free agency, but will get two key additions back from last season in Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. With the exception of a few minutes, Hayward missed all of last season for the Celtics after Boston made a big free agent move to sign him last summer. Hayward has had two surgeries since the injury, including one in May to remove a plate and screws that were inserted after he broke his ankle. Hayward explained the procedure on his website.

As most of you probably know, I recently had surgery to remove the plate and screws that were put in my ankle after I broke it in the opener. It’s not something we were expecting to be a part of this recovery process, but I’m happy to report that I’ll be back out there resuming rehab soon, with my sights set firmly on being back to my usual self for the start of next season. The whole complication with the hardware in my ankle actually happened really, really fast. I had been progressing really well. I had been doing cuts laterally. I was jumping. I hadn’t done anything that explosive and I wasn’t quite 100 percent with any of it, but I was slowly building up to that. Problem was, I was also still having some pain on the outside of my ankle, kind of where the peroneal tendon is. I had been reporting back daily how I was feeling, and the team that I was working with in Indianapolis—along with the Celtics training staff—had surmised that it could be the hardware they put in during my initial surgery causing some irritation.

According to Mass Live, Hayward is back to participating in basketball activities. Irving is also expected to be back next season after missing the playoffs to recover from surgery to remove previous hardware.

Here’s a look at the Celtics Summer League roster, per Celtics.com.

Celtics Summer League Roster: Las Vegas 2018