Brad Stine, Kevin Anderson’s Coach: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Anderson will be vying for the win in tomorrow’s final against Novak Djokovic. Anderson advanced Friday with a with a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 victory over John Isner, and now, it’s anybody’s game.

In January, Anderson announced that Brad Stine will be his coach for the 2018 season.

Read on to learn about Brad Stine, Anderson’s coach.

1. He Was Recently Quoted as Saying, ‘You Can’t Respect Federer Too Much’

Before Anderson took home the win on Wednesday against Roger Federer, Stine was interviewed.

He’s quoted by Tennis World USA as saying, “It’s a big moment playing a quarter-final at Wimbledon against the best ever. Kevin knows that. He respects tennis history, so he respects Federer, whose house this is.”

He continued, “But you can’t respect him too much playing against him. It will be my job to control that. If he serves at 230 kph three metres out, I’ll be afraid; if it’s 200 in the corner, I’ll tell myself, ‘OK, he’s in the match,’ Stine told L’Equipe, as quoted by Mark Nixon.”

2. Stine Coached Jim Courier in the 1990s

Courier, a former world No. 1 player, was coached by Stine in the 1990s. Under Stine’s coaching, Courier won 2 French Opens and 2 Australian Open titles; he also participated in the finals of all four Grand Slams.

In 1997, Jim and Brad partnered together once again– this lasted until Jim’s retirement in 2000.

Other players Stine has coached include Andrei Medvedev, Jonathan Stark, Mardy Fish, Taylor Dent, and Sébastien Grosjean.

3. Anderson Announced Stine Would Be His Coach in a Twitter Post

I‘m excited to tell you all that I am working with Brad Stine this year! We’ve had a great start already and he’ll be joining me in 2018 as my coach on tour as we work toward more great results. pic.twitter.com/bwSY9Rjh4y — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) January 3, 2018

Anderson announced his partnership with Stine on Twitter in January.

The coach has made his feelings about the athlete quite clear. In an interview with ATP World Tour’s website, Stine praised Anderson, saying, “Kevin is probably the most focused, intense, professional person I’ve been around since Jim Courier… What he demands from himself and what he expects from his team when he’s at the office, inside the fences training for his tennis, is very high. I’ve really enjoyed that, actually. That intensity level and that demand, it’s great.”

4. Anderson Parted Ways with Neville Godwin in November 2017

Anderson parted ways with coach Neville Godwin in November 2017.

In an article titled “What was behind Anderson-Godwin’s parting of ways?”, the outlet noted that not long after splitting from Anderson, Godwin was elected as ATP “Coach of the Year.”

It goes on to say that news of their split came from Anderson; with Godwin keeping quiet on the matter. “One viewpoint bandied about is that Anderson’s unexpected, somewhat alarming slump in results after his memorable feat in the US Open has a great deal to do with it.”

5. He Was Hired as the Tennis Coach at Fresno State University at Age 26

Stine’s illustrious coaching career began with, imprsesively, being hired to coach the Fresno State University team at age 26. He led the school’s team to their first-ever top 20 NCAA Division 1 national ranking.

In 1990 and 1991, Stine was awarded the Big West Coach of the Year.

He subsequently resigned to focus on his training with Courier.