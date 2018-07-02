Sorry, Woj: Chrissy Teigen Was First to Reveal LeBron’s Move to Los Angeles

With the impeding news of LeBron James leaving Cleveland, the NBA community speculated just who would be responsible for reporting LeBron’s big decision. To an aspiring NBA journalist, for a story that had ESPN cameras at airports, breaking a story of this magnitude could make a career.

So obviously Chrissy Teigen was the first to confirm that LeBron James would be joining the LA Lakers. Who else did you expect? Shams?

It started late Saturday, when Teigen dropped a seemingly innocent opener:

I feel like starting basketball rumors — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

While some could interpret what came next as a joke, Teigen’s journalism skills quickly launched into legitimacy. In case you were ready to take her for trolling, Teigen tweeted this very real update just a minute later:

I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown LA and lebron is here with a blank Lakers jersey? Trying to get a pic — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

That escalated quickly. I have so many questions about how Teigen noticed James at a small embroidery shop, but I’m going to chalk it up to the magic of LA. If you were skeptic, worry not. Teigen followed up her claim with photographic evidence of LeBron leaving the shop. Kind of.

Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

Rock-solid proof. It was at that point that Vegas moved their lines to -5000 for LeBron to join the lakers.

Just kidding. However, Teigen’s scoop was verified less than 24 hours later, when Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that James has agreed to join the Lakers.

This is the second time Teigen has entered the national sports conversation this summer. Last month, during the NHL Playoffs, Teigen was convinced she had the technique required to become an NHL goaltender.

I feel like can absolutely be a hockey goalie — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2018

I ran some numbers and if you lay on your side and lift your top leg up and down the entire game, you stop 99.9% of attempted goals. The rest is up to defense. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2018

The stance sent shockwaves throughout Hockey Twitter. The Los Angeles Kings were so convinced, they invited her down to the arena for a tryout. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller, had some countering words for the 2014 SI Swimsuit cover model.

I feel like I can absolutely be a super model https://t.co/tGLpgW9pxd — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

Ultimately the two buried the hatchet in a very LA way, by being incredibly good-looking.

I hope LeBron lets some talented but unpaid blogger break the story on where he’s signing. No matter where he’s going, why not make some kid’s career? — Samantha Bunten (@samanthabunten) July 1, 2018

Sorry, Sam. Chrissy Teigen is that talented and unpaid blogger. No word yet on where Kawhi Leonard will go during NBA free agency, but be sure to keep Teigen’s twitter feed refreshed for the latest updates.