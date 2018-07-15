How Many World Cups Has France & Croatia Won?

Croatia is looking to win their first World Cup, while France is looking to add to their titles. France won their only World Cup in 1998. Croatia has much less tradition as they did not join FIFA until 1992. Croatia entered their first World Cup in 1998, the same year France won their lone title. The 2018 tournament is only Croatia’s fifth World Cup appearance. Prior to 2018, Croatia’s best performance came in 1998 when they finished third.

In 1998, France advanced out of a group that included Denmark, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. They defeated Paraguay in the Round of 16, then were victorious over Italy in the quarterfinals. Their semifinal matchup looks familiar to the 2018 tournament. France squared off with Croatia, who surprisingly advanced to the quarters in their first World Cup appearance. France defeated Croatia to advance to the final where they faced Brazil.

France put up a dominant performance with a 3-0 victory over Brazil to win their first and only World Cup. Zinedine Zidane scored two of the three goals. Zidane has gone on to have a successful coaching career. He recently resigned from Real Madrid after leading the club to three straight Champions League titles. The 1998 France squad was nicknamed the “Rainbow Team”, a nod to its diverse player base. Robert Pires spoke with CNN about what it was like to win the tournament.

“It was important,” Pires told CNN. “The mix, (it was) cosmopolitan. The people, especially the team, the French national team. We said in France ‘black, white and brown’ — brown was for the Algerian people, because we have a large community from Africa. So that’s why this moment, for all the people in France, it was an amazing moment for unity.”

France World Cup History

YEAR RESULT 2014 Quarterfinals 2010 Group Stage 2006 Runners-Up 2002 Group Stage 1998 Champions 1994 DNQ 1990 DNQ 1986 Third Place 1982 Fourth Place 1978 Group Stage 1974 DNQ 1970 DNQ 1966 Group Stage 1962 DNQ 1958 Third Place 1954 Group Stage 1938 Quarterfinals 1934 First Round 1930 Group Stage

Croatia’s World Cup History