Maria Macias: Who Is Josh Hader’s Girlfriend?

Josh Hader’s girlfriend, Maria Macias, deleted her social media accounts after her boyfriend’s racist and homophobic tweets surfaced. The hateful messages were revealed during the MLB All Star game on July 17. Hader apologized in the post game saying, “You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old. As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today, and that’s just what it is.” The MLB said in a statement that Hader will be forced to undergo “sensitivity training” and “participation in MLB’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

In a June 2018 interview with TMJ4, Macias said that Hader is “humble” and his thought process about playing in the big leagues is, “I’m out here to do my thing.” The couple met when Hader sent Macias a direct message on Twitter in 2013. At the time, Macias was working in marketing for the Houston Astros’ Double A team, the Corpus Hooks, where Hader was playing. Macias says that she majored in Sports Business, having originally majored in Exercise Science. Since her freshman year, Macias has been working in sports. Hader says prior to moving to Milwaukee, she was a Houston Astros fan.

Class of 2017! I love capturing these moments! 😍🐗🎓 A huge congratulations to @Maria_Macias17, I’m proud of you!she’s one of us (Sport Business). pic.twitter.com/KlJJP2pU5q — Juan A. Turrubiates (@Jaytee931) December 4, 2017

According to her LinkedIn page, Macias graduated Texas A&M University-Kingsville in 2017. In addition to her work with the Corpus Hooks, Macias has worked for the Arizona Women’s Golf Association and KRIS Communications. On Macias’ now-deleted Twitter page, she wrote in her bio, “Texas born and raised. @AZWomensGolf. Texas A&M Kingsville alumni. Doing life w/@jhader17. Scottsdale.”

@Maria_Macias17 No one makes it to the Majors alone! Congrats to everyone that has supported @jhader17 on his journey! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/rDSqPGxYGl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 11, 2017

The Capital Gazette reported in 2016 that Macias was in attendance for Hader’s appearance at the 2016 All-Star Futures Game. Hader is quoted in the story as talking about his hair saying, “I’ve thought about cutting my hair back, but my girlfriend won’t let me.” A year later, the Capital Gazette again noted that Macias was present for Hader’s major league debut. Hader is a native of Millersville, Maryland.