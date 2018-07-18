Kawhi Leonard Memes: The Best Funny Images After Trade

News of Kawhi Leonard’s trade to the Raptors broke in the middle of the night, but hoops fans have wasted no time coming up with funny memes. Leonard was traded to the Raptors after a falling out with the Spurs organization. Leonard wanted to be traded to the Lakers, but the Spurs took the best trade on the table which happened to be Toronto.

Let’s take a look at the funniest memes after the Spurs-Raptors trade.

Will Kawhi Stay in Toronto?

Kawhi Leonard after his 3rd game as a Raptor pic.twitter.com/s2XIsd5gaj — Cult of Personality (@Phranchize19) July 18, 2018

Prior to the trade, Leonard’s camp was adamant that he wanted to play for the Lakers. Some fans think Leonard’s fit on the Raptors could be a disaster. Leonard has one more year left on his contract before he can opt out. The Raptors are hoping they can convince Leonard to commit long-term to Toronto, but risk giving up a lot for a one-year rental.

Kawhi in a Raptors Jersey

Toronto has reached an agreement to acquire San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard for a trade package that includes DeMar DeRozan. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/o8lzzzCX4X — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 18, 2018

While it’s not a humorous photo, TNT provided a look at Leonard in a Raptors uniform. It is going to take some getting used to given how long Leonard played in San Antonio.

Some Fans Doubt Kawhi’s Long-Term Health

Kawhi Leonard in his new raptors uniform is fire! pic.twitter.com/fR3aRiFqTL — Chepe (@5thRosa) July 18, 2018

Leonard missed the majority of last season as he recovered from a hip injury. There is skepticism as to whether Leonard will return to his All-Star form. Given what the Raptors gave up to get Leonard, Toronto is banking on him being the player we were used to seeing prior to the injury.

Coach Pop Got His Revenge

Kawhi has been traded to the Raptors!😳 A post shared by Basketball_memes_ (@basketball.memes.9) on Jul 18, 2018 at 9:35am PDT

When news broke that Leonard wanted to play for the Lakers, there was skepticism as to how willing Gregg Popovich would be to trade Leonard to his preferred destination. Instead, the Spurs ended up trading Leonard out of the country. While Toronto is one of the premier cities to live in the world, it is a long way from Leonard’s preference of Los Angeles. Here’s another funny meme involving Popovich.

Saving Private Kawhi pic.twitter.com/1ovBhY2SBg — UTSA Memes (@utsa_memes) June 20, 2018

There Is Plenty of Drake Chatter

After spending seven seasons with the @spurs, Kawhi Leonard is moving north to join the @Raptors (… and @Drake). #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/y2ba9lxd5h — The Ringer (@ringer) July 18, 2018

Drake is the Raptors No. 1 fan, and works for the team. It is no surprise there are plenty of Drake memes after the trade. We will see if Drake can help Leonard warm up to his his new home. Here’s a look at some of the top Drake memes.

Drake stopped beefing with Pusha T because he was busy trying to get Kawhi Leonard to Toronto pic.twitter.com/DZSgrsQ06O — Kawhi Irving (@IrvingKawhi) July 18, 2018

The Toronto Raptors owner and Drake waiting for Kawhi Leonard at the airport: pic.twitter.com/2LurpuXyK0 — 929ESPN (@929espn) July 18, 2018

When Drake welcomes Kawhi to Toronto, but knows deep down he’s gone in a year. pic.twitter.com/kt6p6iUSWa — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) July 18, 2018

Drake, before and after, the Kawhi trade pic.twitter.com/eTgdPgwVCf — TheImmortalShow (@TheImmortalShow) July 18, 2018

Lakers Fans Have Already Started Their Recruitment

There’s a report that Kawhi prefers the Clippers over the Lakers now… this meme will forever be relevant #LakerNation pic.twitter.com/7khsDBs2kY — Matthew Leifheit (@MatthewLeifheit) July 6, 2018

ESPN reported the Lakers and Clippers are both expected to make a hard push for Leonard next summer. Lakers fans have already started their recruitment by taking shots at the Clippers, and posting photos of Toronto’s cold winters.

There Are Questions on Kawhi’s Happiness After the Raptors Trade

Leonard requested a trade, but it may not have turned out the way he was expecting. ESPN reported Leonard is not thrilled with the deal, but Leonard will need to at least play one season in Toronto before he will be able to become a free agent.