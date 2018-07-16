Kellie Cline, Max Muncy’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Max Muncy is engaged to his girlfriend, Kellie Cline. The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder is set to wed Cline in November. The two are in the thick of wedding planning, and seem to be getting more and more excited for their upcoming big day.

Cline graduated from Baylor University in 2013. She currently works as an Associate Buyer at Stanley Korshak, a luxury shopping retailer in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is in Washington, D.C., to Watch Muncy Compete in the Home Run Derby

In the weeks leading up to the All Star break, Cline had been posting on Facebook, encouraging her family and friends to vote for her boyfriend to be a part of the All Star Game. Her extra efforts didn’t pay off, however, as Muncy will be competing in the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 16, but will not be part of the All Star Game on Tuesday, July 17.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted and supported Max these past few days, it has been such a special experience for him! Unfortunately he didn’t win the #finalvote, BUT we will see you soon DC for the #HRDerby!!” Cline wrote on Facebook on July 11.

On Monday, she arrived in Washington, D.C., to support her fiance as he takes on some of the most talented sluggers in the league. She has been documenting her time in city on Instagram, and is super excited.

2. She Is Busy Planning Her Upcoming Wedding

#muncycaughtaclinedrive 😍👰🏼❤️ A post shared by Kellie Cline (@kellie_cline) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:53pm PST

Cline is ever the busy bride these days, with her upcoming wedding scheduled for after baseball’s postseason. She will walk down the aisle on November 17, 2018. The two will exchange vows at Piazza on the Green, located in McKinney, Texas. The popular event facility has its very own chapel on site.

“Once married, you and your new husband, with church bells announcing your grand moment, can stroll to your exclusive cocktail area and reception with you friends and family and begin the royal treatment that can only be experienced at Piazza on the Green,” reads a description on the venue’s website.

Cline and Muncy have a page on The Knot that lists Cline’s maid of honor as Amber Prough. Additionally, she will have six bridesmaids; Abby Bartlett, Andrea Bode, Brenna Benbow, Derian Weber, Megan Julio, and Taylor Labuda.

The couple has listed their wedding registries at Crate & Barrel and Williams Sonoma.

The duo have a sweet wedding hashtag: #muncycaughtaclinedrive.

3. She Graduated from Baylor University

Cline graduated from Baylor University in 2013, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising. While in college, Cline was part of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

“There are many organizations we can join as collegians and alumnae. But Theta isn’t like other organizations. Our members are different: we aren’t afraid to stand out, to make a difference together. We are women supporting women, and we inspire one another to be our best selves,” reads the sorority’s description on its website.

She also was a part of the Baylor Apparel Professionals, according to her LinkedIn.

4. She Works for Stanley Korshak

While in college, Cline worked as a sales associate for Hollister Co. and for Abercrombie & Fitch. In June 2011, she started a job at Morrison’s Gifts.

After graduation, Cline landed an internship at Stanley Korshak, a luxury retailer in Dallas, Texas. Seven months later, she moved into a new position as Assistant Buyer for Women’s Couture. She stayed in that position until 2017, and then moved to her current role as Assistant Buyer in the accessories department.

“Analytical and highly accomplished Associate Buyer with 4+ years’ track record in handling buying and procurement activities, with a special focus on accuracy, timeliness, and organization. Detail oriented and self-starter with demonstrated expertise monitoring purchase orders, evaluating and implementing trends, OTB, sales, markdowns, and seasonal strategies. Advanced presentation and relationship development abilities, with a proven track record of success improving sales and inventory performance to ensure profit turnarounds,” reads her Summary on LinkedIn.

5. She Lives With Her Brother in Dallas

In 2017, Cline moved in with her brother. Since her fiance lives in Los Angeles during the baseball season, Cline seems to be making the best out of her living situation back home in Texas.

No word yet on where Cline and Muncy will live once they tie the knot. More than likely, the two will live in Texas during the off season, and Cline will relocate to California during the baseball season.