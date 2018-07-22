Brittany & Kevin Kisner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American golfer Kevin Kisner is currently tied for first place at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland.

The South Carolina native and his wife, Brittany nee DeJarnett, are proud parents of two young children.

Brittany DeJarnett grew up in Madison, Georgia. She and Kevin met while studying at the University of Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kisner Is in Contention to Win the British Open

Headed to the Champions Dinner @fortworthinv with my beautiful bride in my sweet @EZGOvehicles love this tournament. pic.twitter.com/p6HId3t73w — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) May 23, 2018

After three rounds, Kevin Kisner is tied for first at The Open Championship. He is looking for his first Major Championship win and the third PGA Tour win of his career. Thus far, Kisner has shot shot 66 (5-under), 70 (1-under), and 68 (3-under), tying him with fellow countrymen Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. With only Sunday’s final round remaining, each has shot a 204 and sits 9-under par.

The leaderboard for 2018’s Open Championship has a pronounced American look to it. Kisner, Schauffele, and Spieth are trailed in fourth place by fellow American Kevin Chappell, at 7-under. Four more Americans — Tiger Woods, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson and Zach Johnson — are tied for sixth place at 5-under.

2. They Met at a Kinchafoonee Cowboys Concert

Kevin Kisner and his wife, Brittany Kisner, nee DeJarnett, met at a Kinchafoonee Cowboys Concert back in 2006.

“The Kinchafoonee Cowboys began in December, 1991 in a pecan orchard in Terrell County, GA. The original group consisted of Shane Cannon, Keith Cromartie, Brad Hallford, Chad McGrath, and Glenn Tennyson, who all grew up (and still reside) in the Albany/Leesburg area. The band’s name comes from the Kinchafoonee Creek – a tributary of the Flint River that flows through Lee County and Albany,” the band’s website reads.

At the time, the two were both students at the University of Georgia. Brittany Kisner graduated in 2007 and went on to obtain her master’s degree in speech-language pathology at the Medical University of South Carolina

Kevin Kisner also graduated from the University of Georgia. The 34-year-old turned pro in 2006, and has won two PGA Tour events over the course of his career.

3. They Got Married in May 2012 & Have 2 Children Together

We arrived in style to the @usopengolf thanks to @WheelsUp and the new Citation X! #wheelsupputtsdown pic.twitter.com/a4uBxW6cfH — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) June 10, 2018

Six years after they met, Brittany and Kevin Kisner tied the knot in Athens, Georgia.

The Kisners have two children, a daughter named Kate, and a son named Henry. The couple’s daughter was born in June 2015, just before he played in his first major tournament at the U.S. Open. Just before Kate’s birth, Kevin Kisner tweeted that he was preparing for the U.S. Open from his wife’s hospital room. You can see the tweet below.

Getting my US open prep in from hospital! pic.twitter.com/mVdMwp25Nh — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) June 9, 2014

Henry was born in September 2017. After his birth, Kevin took a break from golf to be home with his family.

“He’s very hands-on. He’s pretty good at diaper duty, and it’s so nice that we can be together. So much revolves around his schedule, and Kate is a great little traveler. The way he comes home from the golf course really puts things in perspective,” Brittany told The State.

These days, the Kisners raise their family in Aiken, South Carolina, where they own a home at Palmetto Golf Club.

“It’s our forever home,” Brittany told the Island Packet last year.

Brittany and the kids are often out on the road with Kisner, cheering him on from the gallery.

“They have traveled a lot with me, and it’s cool to have them waiting for me after I finish. If you think about it, I’m a typical dad. I go to work, get the job done the best I can and come home to the family. It’s just that my job is professional golfer and different from most,” Kevin Kisner told The State in 2015.

4. Brittany Gave up Her Job as a Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist to Travel Full Time With Kevin

Great night at One World Trade with my better half! @PresidentsCup @CarlislePerSe pic.twitter.com/9GExPBMEf4 — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) September 27, 2017

After graduating college, Brittany got a job working with special-needs children at a hospital in Augusta, Georgia. On the weekends, she was completely dedicated to her husband’s career and would often accompany him on minitours.

“I don’t think people realize what a grind golf is,” Kevin Kisner told the Island Packet in 2017.

Brittany told the outlet that she “wouldn’t trade those years for anything,” and that she gained a lot of life experience while supporting Kevin during that time.

“It gives perspective. Golf brings the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It’s just a fickle game. You have to be prepared for that. I think he will win many more tournaments, but whether he does or not, we as a family will be fine,” she added.

Brittany spent a few years working as a pediatric speech-language pathologist, before making the decision to leave her career behind. As her husband’s golf career took off, she decided to travel the world with him.

5. Brittany Is a Big Supporter of Her Husband’s Career & Is the Vice President of the PGA Tour Wives Association

Brittany has been supporting her husband’s career year after year. Aside from raising the couple’s two children and keeping their household in check, she also dedicates some of her time to a side gig. She is the vice president of the PGA Tour Wives Association, which was first started back in 1988.

“Prior to serving as VP, Membership, she has served as VP, Community Outreach and Brittany served as a Membership Co-chair and as a Community Outreach Coordinator for the Web.com Tour Wives Association,” reads her bio on the organization’s website.

As vice president, she works closely with Hudson Swafford’s wife, Katherine, who currently serves as the PGA Tour Wives Association president. Together, the team works to plan charity fundraisers and other events throughout the year.

“Since inception, the Association has expanded its membership to include Web.com wives, significant others of both the PGA TOUR and Web.com Tour, and individuals and companies who support the Associations’ charitable endeavors. The PGA TOUR Wives Association has given back to our golfing communities and child related charities through volunteerism and over $5,000,000 in monetary contributions. In addition to fundraising, members participate in Volunteer Service Projects, performing a myriad of services ranging from Habitat builds to cooking in soup kitchens to playing with hospitalized children in communities where tournaments are held,” reads a description on the organization’s website.