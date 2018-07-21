Kim Barclay, Zach Johnson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kim Johnson, nee Barclay, is the wife of PGA Tour veteran Zach Johnson. Her husband started Saturday’s third round high atop the leaderboard at the British Open, tied for first place with Kevin Kisner. He has won 12 PGA Tour events over the course of his career, including the British Open back in 2015, and the Masters in 2007. His wife has been by his side, supporting him every step of the way.

The Johnsons have been together for nearly 20 years and are the proud parents of three children.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was On-Hand When He Won the Open Championship in 2015

When Zach Johnson captured the second major championship of his career, his wife was there to cheer him along. Zach Johnson won The Open Championship in 2015 and Kim Johnson greeted him at the final green.

Johnson entered the final round of The Open in a nine-way tie for sixth place, beginning his day at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews three strokes out of first in a tightly-contested pack. Johnson was one of four golfers to post the low round of the day, a 66, tying him for the lead with South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Marc Leishman, with whom he was tied to start the day.

The Open’s rulebook calls for a four-hole playoff, with scores aggregated. According to ESPN, Johnson’s 15 strokes over the playoff put him one below Oosthuizen and three below Leishman, cementing his name in the record books.

2. She Met Her Husband in a Parking Lot & Married Him in 2003

Followed my wife to work this weekend. Thought it was only fair. I get to watch her be the champion while I’m the tour wife! #pruvit #ketomax #yesidrinkit pic.twitter.com/8O30PicFex — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) January 27, 2018

The Johnsons met it Florida — in a parking lot. The two had been living in the same apartment complex and ended up talking to one another one day. Kim initiated the conversation when she saw Zach and a few of his buddies in the parking lot. She played it cool, pretending to take out the garbage, and drummed up some small talk. She was instantly drawn to Zach.

“I went back in after I met them and called my roommate back. I said, ‘I’ve met them, we’re all going out on Friday night and Zach is mine.’ I went and met them so I got first dibs,” Kim told the Augusta Chronicle back in 2008.

She and Zach hit it off and started dating. The two tied the knot on February 8, 2003, at Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach.

3. She Graduated From Stetson University

Mrs. Johnson grew up in Fernandina Beach, Florida, just north of Jacksonville. After graduating high school, she enrolled at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. Four years later, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in sociology.

After graduation, she moved to Orlando and started a job in social services. She worked as a Program Director for AmeriCorps. As part of her job, she worked with the homeless population of Baltimore, Maryland.

“We invest in thousands of nonprofit and faith-based groups that are making a difference across the country. We are AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, the Social Innovation Fund, the Volunteer Generation Fund, and more. We serve, we build, and we make an impact that changes lives and communities,” reads a portion of the CNCS website.

A few years after meeting her husband, she decided to leave her career behind and support him and his career 100 percent. She is almost always traveling with him, attending tournaments, celebrating his wins and consoling him during his losses.

4. She’s a Mom of 3

My lil’ princess signing her first autograph yesterday. She’s kind of a big deal…to me. pic.twitter.com/7OizmKv9xe — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) April 5, 2018

Mr. and Mrs. Johnson have three children. Their son, Will, was born just three months after Johnson won his first Masters in 2007. Wyatt will turn 8 on July 23 and the couple’s daughter, Abby Jane, is 4.

The Johnson family has been spotted cheering on their paterfamilias from time to time, often appearing at his tournaments all around the world.

These days, the Johnsons call St. Simons Island in Georgia home.

5. She Is the Vice President of the Zach Johnson Foundation

Aside from accompanying her husband on Tour, Kim is also a big part of his charity efforts and even helped found The Zach Johnson Foundation. She is currently listed as the foundation’s vice president.

“The Zach Johnson Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Cedar Rapids children and their families lead happy, healthy lives. We accomplish our goals of improving quality of life, education and well-being through a number of different fundraising and awareness initiatives. Donate and help us make a difference,” reads the foundation’s description on its website.

Earlier this month, Kim was a part of her husband’s “Kids on Course” initiative, which helped kids and families in the Cedar Rapids community. You can learn more about that event in the video below.

“[Kim] has always been passionate about giving back to the community and loves helping others. This passion is carried on through her work with the Zach Johnson Foundation,” reads her bio on the foundation’s website.