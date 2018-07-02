LeBron James has agreed to sign a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. The contract cannot be signed until July 6, but Klutch Sport has already issued a press release with James’ decision.

Let’s take a look at the current Lakers roster and projected starting lineup with James. Keep in mind the Lakers are going to sign additional players, and all indications are L.A. will be looking to add another marquee free agent.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James for 2018-19

C- Julius Randle (RFA), Mo Wagner, Ivica Zubac

PF- Kyle Kuzma, Isaac Bonga

SF- Brandon Ingram, Luol Deng, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SG- LeBron James,Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Josh Hart

PG- Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso

Lakers free agents: Brook Lopez (UFA), Channing Frye (UFA), Travis Wear (RFA), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Andre Ingram (RFA), Gary Payton II (RFA), Isaiah Thomas (UFA)

The above lineup would be if the Lakers want to simply plug James into their current team roster. It has the Lakers retaining Julius Randle rather than signing an additional free agent.

The Lakers also met with free agent big man Clint Capela. Keep in mind Capela is a restricted free agent, and the Rockets can match any offer from the Lakers. Here is what a potential Lakers lineup could look like with Capela also in the mix, if the Rockets did not match the Lakers offer.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James for 2018-19

C- Clint Capela, Mo Wagner, Ivica Zubac

PF- Kyle Kuzma, Isaac Bonga

SF- Brandon Ingram, Luol Deng, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SG- LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Josh Hart

PG- Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso

Lakers free agents: Brook Lopez (UFA), Channing Frye (UFA), Travis Wear (RFA), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Andre Ingram (RFA), Gary Payton II (RFA), Isaiah Thomas (UFA)

Adrian Wojanrowski reported that Kawhi Leonard continues to want to be traded to the Lakers. The Lakers may be willing to up their trade offers now that James is in the fold. The Lakers may need a third team to get involved to make the trade work. Los Angeles will likely need to include some combination of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and picks. Luol Deng is also likely to be involved to make the salaries work, but the Spurs have no incentive to trade Leonard while taking on his contract.

Here’s a look at what a potential lineup could look like with Leonard added to the mix.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James & Kawhi Leonard for 2018-19

C- Mo Wagner, Ivica Zubac

PF- LeBron James, Isaac Bonga

SF- Kawhi Leonard, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SG- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Josh Hart

PG- Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso

Lakers free agents: Brook Lopez (UFA), Channing Frye (UFA), Travis Wear (RFA), Andre Ingram (RFA), Gary Payton II (RFA), Isaiah Thomas (UFA)

The Lakers would also likely add veterans on bargain deals. Keep in mind that the Lakers will have to trade salary with the Spurs to take on Leonard’s $20 million salary. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers have agreed to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back on a one year deal.