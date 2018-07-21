Mario Gotze at Soldier Field: “No Hangover From World Cup”

Leading into the International Champion’s Cup match against Manchester on Friday, German player Mario Gotze reassured reporters that there would be “no hangover” from Germany’s performance in the World Cup.

“”[The World Cup and the Bundesliga] are two very different, distinct competitions,” Gotze said in a news conference, via ESPN, “so I don’t think there will be any kind of carryover, any hangover in the Bundesliga.”

Of course, Gotze wasn’t actually at the World Cup, this year. Despite scoring the singular goal that led Germany to their 2014 world championship, Gotze wasn’t called up for this year’s tournament. Of not playing at the World Cup this year, Gotze said, “Every player wants to be part of the World Cup,” he said. “I am just accepting that didn’t take place, and I enjoyed having a longer break because of that.”

Arrived in Chicago 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dwpUaX46Fv — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) July 19, 2018

Gotze was just 21 years old when he scored the winning goal in the World Cup. His official reasons for the drop in performance that led to his not making the cut for the 2018 World Cup were a metabolic disorder, according to Sporting News.

Of his time off during the World Cup, Gotze said, “I really enjoyed the summer break. I really took advantage of the full time being off and preparing myself for the season. I’m really looking forward to having fun and enjoying what’s coming.”

Game Updates: Gotze Scores The First Point of the Game From the Penalty Spot

Mario Götze scores from the penalty spot to give @BVB the lead after Christian Pulisic was fouled. 1-0 #ICC2018 #ChampionsMeetHere — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 21, 2018

Thirty minutes into the game, Gotze logged the first point of the evening.

Gotze is currently playing with Borussia Dortmund of Germany’s Bundesliga, which is set to play against Manchester City for the International Champions Cup match at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The International Champions Cup first began in 2009, originally titled World Football Challenge. Since then, it has turned into a massively popular worldwide tournament, occasionally serving to bring the European hype of soccer into an American setting.

This year, the men matches are taking place in Europe, the United States and Singapore, with the United States competition taking place at Soldiers Field in Chicago.

Though it is celebrated internationally, the International Champions Cup doesn’t necessarily serve as a barometer for how the teams stack up against one another, as many of the big names from either team are currently taking time off from the World Cup.

With that said, The Chicago Sun Times reported that American fan clubs for both teams were planning on coming to the event in droves, as it’s one of the rare times to watch the European teams perform on American soil.

Said one Manchester City fan, “We’re City fans, and having City come to Chicago is pretty exciting. Normally, we have to travel to Miami or New York, and I know we had to come to Houston a couple years ago. They’re coming to Chicago, [and] I’m pretty stoked about it.”