Mexico Loss to Brazil Would Mean Elimination

The World Cup elimination rules can be a bit complicated, but Mexico will need to keep winning to remain in the World Cup. Once the World Cup reaches the Round of 16, it functions like a typical single elimination tournament. If Mexico were to lose against Brazil, they would be eliminated from the World Cup as Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals with seven other teams.

Mexico cannot tie Brazil, as there has to be a clear winner of the match in order for the game to end. If the game ends in a draw after regulation, the match will have two 15-minute periods of extra time to try to settle the score. It is not a golden goal format, so both extra time periods will be played. If the game is still tied, the game goes into penalty kicks. Each team gets five attempts to gain an advantage after the same number of attempts as their opponent.

If there is still no leader, penalty kicks will continue until a team is up one goal after the same number of attempts. In an interview with ESPN, Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio explained, in detail, the team’s game plan against Brazil.

Tomorrow we’ll try to dispute possession, we have midfielders with a lot of talent and we can utilize numeric superiority to keep the ball,” said Osorio in Sunday’s new conference. It is a titanic task against a great team, but we will try and when we can attack, with the game showing whether we can elaborate [plays] or counter-attack. But the idea is not to park the bus because Brazil has a lot of quality in the last third and they score goals, as they’ve shown against teams that have sat back…I believe that Brazil have more than enough experience … they play in top leagues and their manager is a top manager,” said Osorio. “What happened to Germany is just one more reference… soccer is a game that always gives an opportunity to win.

Brazil entered the match as a massive favorite. According to OddsShark, Brazil is favored to win with -192 odds, while a Mexico win sits at +560 odds. The OddsShark computer projects a 3.2-.2 victory for Brazil. Mexico started off the tournament hot with a victory over Germany. They continued their strong form with a win over South Korea. Things took a turn in their last outing where they were handed a blow-out loss by Sweden. Mexico was still able to advance thanks to their first two performances.