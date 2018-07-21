Anaheim Ducks Reveal 25th Anniversary Jersey

QUACK! QUACK! QUACK!

The Mighty Ducks are back – for now.

The Anaheim Ducks celebrate their 25th anniversary this season since joining the National Hockey League in 1993-94.

When the team first entered the league, their nickname was the “Mighty Ducks,” based off the legendary movie first released in 1992 which has become an essential part of every young sports fan’s catalog.

Our silver anniversary deserves a proper throwback. Here’s our exclusive #Ducks25 third jersey!

MORE INFO: https://t.co/GrO3taRFR4 pic.twitter.com/qpIDk6CtZX — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 21, 2018

Anaheim reached the first of its two Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2002-03, then as the Mighty Ducks, falling one game shy of the New Jersey Devils as goalie Jean-Sébastien Giguère won the Conn Smythe Trophy; three seasons later, the organization captured its first championship, defeating the Ottawa Senators in five games.

The Walt Disney Company sold the Mighty Ducks to Broadcom Corporation co-founder and Orange County resident Henry Samueli and his wife, Susan, in February 2015. Following the transaction, the team name was shortened from Mighty Ducks to just “Ducks,” which was then surprisingly supported by the majority of residents who supported the team.

Despite the name change over a decade ago, the Mighty Ducks’ movie, name, impact on pop culture and cultural relevance remains strong today.

The Mighty Ducks’ logo has had comebacks, most notably when Anaheim introduced an alternate orange jersey for the 2015-16 season.

Happy #NationalBirdDay to the best Duck in the business, Wild Wing! pic.twitter.com/a7YP95J7VW — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 5, 2018

Ducks’ mascot Wild Wing gets the chance to rock some new, sweet gear this season.