Olivia Harlan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivia Harlan married Los Angeles Clippers star Sam Dekker in an intimate ceremony in Wisconsin in July 2018.

The couple announced their engagement last summer, and they posted photos of the ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts. “I just married the most amazing girl in the world,” Dekker wrote on one of the posts. “Surrounded by those who we love.”

Here’s what you need to know about Harlan, her marriage to Dekker, and her career as a sports announcer and sideline reporter:

1. She Is a College Football Reporter for the SEC Network

Harlan was born on April 9th, 1993 in Mission Hills, Kansas​. She was inspired by her father Kevin Harlan to become a sports reporter, and attended the University of Georgia, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in​ digital​ and broadcast journalism​ in 2014. During her time in college, Harlan covered the Georgia Bulldogs​ athletics for georgiadogs.com, and she created and hosted the weekly profile Dawg Sitting, which focused on different football players each episode.

According to ESPN Media Zone, Harlan was also a beat reporter and the host of Game Day, which was broadcast from Sanford Stadium on Saturday mornings. In her senior year of college, she began working as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports South, where she covered SEC football games and co-hosted a daily web series on packers.com for the Green Bay Packers training camp.

Harlan joined ESPN in 2015 as a sideline reporter for college football games. She currently works as a football reporter for the SEC Network team of Taylor Zarzour and Andre Ware.

2. Her Father Kevin Harlan Is a Sports Announcer for TNT

Harlan comes from a family of sports affiliates. Her grandfather, Bob Harlan, was formerly the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Green Bay Packers. He held the position from 1989 to 2008, and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on July 17th, 2004. He is currently 81.

Her father, Kevin Harlan, has been a sports announcer for CBS and NBA on TNT since 1998. He was voted the 2017 National Sportscaster of the Year by the NSMA, and told Packer News that he is thankful to be working in a field that he loves. “Not a day goes by that I don’t know how lucky I am to be in this position, working for three different networks and doing two, three different levels of sport,” he said. NBA, college basketball and the NFL — all at a national level. I say thank you dear Lord every time I put on that headset. I never take it for granted and love every minute.” He is currently 58.

Harlan has cited her father as being her biggest career inspiration. Despite this, she told GQ that she doesn’t want to rely on nepotism to succeed in the business, and prefers achieving things on her own.

“When I got my first job last year with Fox doing college football, they found me on YouTube, and they had seen my work with UGA,” she said. “When I went in for the interview they didn’t know who my dad was, since he doesn’t work for FOX or cover college ball. And then I got my ESPN job through the work they saw me doing on FOX. So nothing I’ve done has had anything to do with family connections.”

3. She Was Voted Miss Kansas Teen USA In 2010

During her junior year of high school, Harlan decided to enter a beauty pageant. “My parents were so against this,” she told The Kansas City Star. “I promised them the interview portion is where I was going to win this. I ended up winning, and I was in complete shock.”

Harlan was crowned Miss Kansas Teen USA in 2010, and the victory brought her newfound exposure in her hometown. “It spurred my public image,” she said. “It taught me to be on my toes in high school.”

Harlan has spoken regularly about the challenges of being sexualized as a female reporter. “Every time I pick up that microphone I’m representing thousands of people who work for the company, and I want to look as good as I can,” she explained. “It’s not sexy that I’m going for, it’s just put together, polished and confident. At the end of the day it is a TV position, it’s visual, so I respect that aspect of it. What bothers me is when that’s all they pay attention to.”

Harlan continued, telling GQ: I’ll see the Twitter comments after a game and think ‘I prepped so hard and that was just a really good story I told; were you even listening? Was your TV on mute?’ Ninety-nine percent of the tweets I get after a game are ‘Wow, your eyes’ or ‘your hair…’ I can’t tell you how many times I’m just called Erin Andrews because that’s the only female reporter people can think of.”

4. She & Dekker Met Got Engaged In May 2017

Harlan told The Sheboygan Press that she wasn’t looking for anything romantic prior to meeting Sam Dekker, and was more focused on being the best sideline reporter that she could be. “I was single and I was on my grind,” she recalled. She eventually met Dekker through mutual friends, and the pair immediately hit it off.

There was some apprehension early on, given that both Harlan and Dekker were pursuing highly difficult career paths, but the couple quickly discovered a way to make it work. “I think what works with us is, anyone I’ve dated before or he’s dated before didn’t understand our lifestyle, and we so understand each other’s lifestyle,” Harlan said.

She continued: “We understand the day-long activities of having a game. We also understand each other’s drive. We’re both bound and determined to have longevity in our careers and we’re so supportive of each other in that.”

Harlan and Dekker announced their engagement on May 26th, 2017. “I’ve been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. He asked me to be his wife last night,” Harlan wrote on Instagram. “That means I can cry from laughing and poke his dimple forever. I thank God everyday for bringing me this perfect man.”

5. Their Wedding Was Held Near Where They Both Grew Up

Harlan and Dekker opted for a wedding destination that was close to home for both of them, and they eventually arrived at the Horseshoe Bay Golf Club in Door County, Wisconsin. “I spent ever summer at my family’s home, and Sam’s hometown is just two hours away,” Harlan told The Knot. “Horseshoe Bay was where I spent summer days golfing and swimming a kid… it’s such a special place to the family.”

In an effort to give back to their respective communities, Harlan and Dekker asked their guests to forego wedding gifts and instead asked for donations to the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation. In an interview prior to their wedding, Harlan spoke on the importance that charity plays in both her and Dekker’s lives. “I am so ready to not only marry Sam, but to make his family officially mine, too. I think what Sam and I have is incredibly special and unique,” she said. “He is a normal, hometown guy.”

Harlan is member of the CCFF board of directors, and she and former Packer James Jones participated in a fundraiser that raised over $100,000. Dekker also has a history with the organization, as he has volunteered and met with families since 2014.