Tiger Woods Memes: The Best Funny GIF’s & Images From British Open

Tiger Woods is in contention in the British Open, and the internet is already at work with top-notch memes. Heavy is here to provide a roundup of the best Tiger memes and GIF’s on the internet.

Woods still has plenty of work to do to win The Open Championship, but his presence atop the leaderboard generates a lot of buzz on its own. Heading into the final round, Woods believed he had a chance for a win.

“The golf course was gettable,” Woods explained to USA Today. “I didn’t want to be too far back if the guys got to 10-under par today. I had to stay within reach. Five (under) is certainly doable, and especially if we get the forecast tomorrow…I’ve shown that I’ve been there close enough with a chance to win this year. Given what happened the last few years, I didn’t know if that would ever happen again. But here I am with a chance coming Sunday in a major championship. It’s going to be fun.”

Here’s a look at the best the internet had to offer on Woods’ resurgence.

Tiger Is Back

June 2008: Tiger Woods wins the US Open – his 14th and most recent major title. July 2018: Tiger Woods leads #TheOpen on Championship Sunday. Rolling back the years! pic.twitter.com/XHV5U9vVwR — 888sport (@888sport) July 22, 2018

There are plenty of memes claiming Woods is “back.” While it may not be entirely accurate, what is true is that Woods is playing his best golf at a major in years. Woods may never replicate the form we saw from him a decade ago, but the final years of his career can still be defined by moments like what we are seeing at the British Open.

Tiger in Contention Is Must-See TV

What is clear is that Woods in contention at any tournament becomes must-see television for sports fans. Even the casual golf fan is likely to tune in if Woods has a chance to win.

Tigers Fist Pump Returned

Woods’ fist pump after key puts is his signature move, but it has been noticeably absent in majors for the past several years. After he birdied the fourth hole all four days, we saw the signature fist pump once again at The British Open. Here’s some of the best fist pump GIF’s over the years.

nothing better than a @TigerWoods fist pump early in a round on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/n7aLLYg6eF — Ryan Murray (@Brotherly24Love) July 22, 2018

The hat, the intensity, the fist-pump … classic Tiger. A lookback @TigerWoods' first #USAmateur title in 1994 at TPC Sawgrass. pic.twitter.com/0lQl95eqQe — USGA (@USGA) May 11, 2017

There Are Plenty of Actual Tiger Memes

Sundays are back pic.twitter.com/7BkK5IOttT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) July 22, 2018

There are no shortage of roaring tigers noting Woods is back. This photo is a nod to the Life of Pi. If Woods continues to play this way, you can expect plenty more animal memes.

Rick & Morty Got in on the Tiger Frenzy

Woods has had his public failings, but the majority of fans appear to be rooting for Woods to win. It has been five years since Woods won a tournament, and close to a decade since he won a major.

There Are Still a Lot of Sad Tiger Memes

Shortly after it was released, Tiger Woods' mugshot became the saddest meme of 2017 so far. https://t.co/jDwR7LxKsN pic.twitter.com/1voK0G8OBz — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2017

While most were cheering Woods on during the British Open, there are still plenty of sad images of Woods. His mugshot went viral in 2017, and there are plenty of notable memes from the sad era of Tiger. With his performance at The Open Championship, let’s remember the happier times.