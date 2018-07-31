Tristan Thompson & Draymond Green Got Into a Fist Fight at Delilah [Report]

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green got into a fist fight at Delilah, a popular nightclub in Los Angeles, according to Bossip. The two basketball players were at a private party after the ESPY Awards on July 18, when the fight broke out. Sources say that Thompson “socked Green with a two-piece.” A two-piece is described as a move that involves punching someone in the face with a fist first and then hitting them with an elbow all in the same swing.

Below is an account of what supposedly happened that night.

“Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down. Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, ‘about time,'” Jason McIntyre, editor-in-chief of The Big Lead said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

According to Bossip, LeBron James and Kevin Durant broke up the fight.

Earlier this year, Thompson and Green had a couple of scuffles on the basketball court. The two exchanged words and even got a bit physical at the end of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA finals back in May, which you can see in the video below.

It’s unclear exactly how their exchange started, but Thompson had been ejected after starting something with Shaun Livingston. Green then approached Thompson and Thompson responded by shoving the ball — and his hand — into Green’s face. Both teams got a little rowdy, but no major fights broke out. Thompson then pointed to the locker room and yelled at Green, perhaps signaling for him to meet him in the back after the game.

After the Warriors completed their sweep of the Cavaliers in four games, the two seemed to exchange words again. As for what exactly was said, Sports Center previously reported that Draymond explained things to the press — although, he didn’t get into too much detail.

“‘He tried to shake my hand, I said ‘Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.’ – Draymond on not shaking hands with Tristan Thompson after Game 4.”

Neither the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors have responded to the reports of a fist fight between Thompson and Green.