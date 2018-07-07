UFC 226 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

While Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic is the obvious headliner in Las Vegas on Saturday night, UFC 226 features a strong set of preliminary fights, led by a middleweight battle between Uriah Hall and Paulo Costa and a bantamweight fight between Raphael Assuncao and Rob Font.

The first preliminary card (7 p.m. ET) can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Then, the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

After three losses in a row between November 2015 and November 2016, Hall got a much-needed win against Krzysztof Jotko last September, scoring the Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round KO. He suffered a health scare in January, but now he’s ready to get back on track.

But first he has to get through Paulo Costa, a dangerous young fighter with an unblemished MMA record. After winning his first eight professional fights all via first round stoppage, “Borrachinha” made his way to the UFC in March and has continued that dominance. He knocked out Garreth McLellan in the first round to score the Performance of the Night in his debut, and he followed that up with second-round knockouts of Oluwale Bamgbose and Johny Hendricks.

He’s quickly rising in the middleweight division–and he’s brimming with confidence.

“I’m completely focused on my next fight, I’m not thinking about what comes afterwards,” the 27-year-old Brazilian said. “All I think about is knocking him out quickly. I believe I can knock out pretty much anybody in the division.”

The prelims also feature a battled of ranked bantamweights, as No. 3 Raphael Assuncao takes on No. 11 Rob Font. The former has won three in a row since his unanimous decision loss to TJ Dillashaw at UFC 200 two years ago, and he feels he’s ready for a rematch against the man who has since vaulted to the top of the division.

“After my next win on Saturday, Dominick Cruz is out of the picture for me,” Assuncao said. “I want to go straight to challenge the champion for the belt.”

The other fights on the FS1 preliminary card are Lando Vannata vs Drakkar Klose and Curtis Millender vs Max Griffin. The fights on the Fight Pass preliminary card are Dan Hooker vs Gilbert Burns and Jamie Moyle vs Emily Whitmire.