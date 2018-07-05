How to Watch UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Online

The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction ceremony takes place tonight from The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage of the ceremony begins 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. and continues the organization’s seventh annual International Fight Week.

The 2018 Hall of Fame class headliner is Ronda Rousey, former UFC bantamweight champion and the first female to ever earn the prestigious honor of being inducted. Joining her will be longtime television producer Bruce Connal, promotion co-founder and creator Art Davie, and former UFC welterweight champion – one of two fighters to ever defeat Georges St. Pierre – Matt Serra. Also earning induction will be the fight between Dan Henderson and Mauricio Rua (a bout Henderson won via unanimous decision) at UFC 139.

Although the ceremony isn’t airing live on any network, you can still watch the festivities online as the event will be live streamed by the UFC.

Here is how to watch online:

Do NOT miss the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony LIVE on @UFCFightPass tonight! Get @UFCFIGHTPASS for the entire month for only $1 ➡️ https://t.co/yrEhOoaaSJ pic.twitter.com/UA9QI7YRSF — UFC (@ufc) July 5, 2018

Fight Pass is the live subscription service of the UFC. If you subscribe today, you have the option of signing up for the entire month for just $1.00, including access to the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Throughout the year, signing up for a subscription usually comes with the option for a seven-day free trial, but because it is International Fight Week, the promotion is giving out a sweetheart deal for the time being.

Normally, a Fight Pass subscription costs $9.99 per month. You can watch on-demand, on any device by downloading the UFC app, and the service allows you to customize your profile, allowing you to follow up on your favorite fighters. You also get exclusive access to past fights, unrestricted access to International UFC Fight Nights and early preliminary bouts known as Exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims.

The service moves down from $9.99 per month to $8.99 with a six-month commitment, and down to $7.99 per month with a 12-month commitment.