How to Watch Haskell Invitational 2018: Live Stream & TV Info

Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic and Preakness Stakes runner-up Bravazo headline the field at the 2018 Grade-1 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Preview

There was hope that Triple Crown winner Justify would compete in this race, much like American Pharoah did three years ago, but Bob Baffert and his team opted to retire the horse due to fluid in his left front ankle.

“With Justify, we were in tough with (trainer) Bob Baffert throughout the process and I think had he been 100 percent and moving on with racing, he would’ve been here,” Dennis Drazin, Monmouth Park’s president and CEO, said. “It was a perfect race for him. We were excited about having him, and of course it’s disappointing when you don’t get the best horse in the country.”

Still, the 51st running of this race will have some notable participants.

Good Magic, the favorite, won the Grade-1 Breeders Cup Juvenile last November and finished second and fourth in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, respectively. Bravazo raced in all three Triple Crown events, finishing second in the Preakness and sixth in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Core Beliefs finished third at the Santa Anita Derby last April and is coming off a win at the Grade-3 Ohio Derby.

Though it won’t be nearly the same without Justify, and this isn’t quite the star-studded event it has been in years past, it should still be an entertaining race. And at the very least, it will certainly be a lot more competitive without the Triple Crown winner there.

The winner not only gets the majority share of the $1 million purse, but also secures a spot in the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 3.