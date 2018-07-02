Wimbledon 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in USA

Wimbledon, the third–and arguably biggest–major of the year, is finally here. Roger Federer seeks to extend his record number of titles on the famed grass to nine, Serena Williams looks to get back into form at her most successful major, and dozens of other hopefuls hope to make history at the All-England Club.

In the United States, coverage of Wimbledon will be televised daily on either ESPN or ESPN 2, while other matches will also be streamed on ESPN 3 or ESPN+. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still easily watch all the action live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPN U and ESPNews. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If there’s a match or broadcast you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to record the action if you want.

Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 are all included in the “Sling Orange” channel package, while ESPN U and ESPNews are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both bundles, and you can then watch the tournament live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Some matches will also be streamed on ESPN 3, which means you can watch them on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. These streams can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN platforms.

Additionally, other matches will also be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s new separate streaming service that costs $4.99 per month. Once signed up for that, you can also watch the ESPN+ streams via ESPN.com or the WatchESPN app.

Preview

As is typically the case at the All-England Club, all eyes are on Roger Federer. The 36-year-old has a record eight Wimbledon titles, he won here during part of his resurgent 2017 season, and he’s favored to once again add to his seemingly ever-growing collection of 20 Grand Slams.

After sitting out the clay-court season like he did in 2017, Fed-Ex won in his return to the grass in Stuttgart, beating the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic, but he was defeated in the Halle final by 21-year-old Croatian Borna Coric. Still, betting against Federer on the London grass is never a smart idea.

Rafael Nadal, who will be playing in his first tournament since dominating everyone on the clay, is regarded as Federer’s biggest threat, but he hasn’t been past the fourth round at Wimbledon since 2011. There are also question marks around the other past champs in the draw, as Novak Djokovic is now more than a year removed from his last title, and Andy Murray is still trying to shake the rust off, going 1-2 since returning from an 11-month injury absence.

Will we see another tournament like 2017, when Nadal, Djokovic and Murray all missed the Wimbledon semis for the first time since 2009? Or will one of them break back through?

Other interesting contenders include Alexander Zverev, who has three Masters 1000 final appearances and his first Grand Slam quarterfinal this year, Marin Cilic, who won at Queen’s last week and also made it to the final at Wimbledon last year, and Coric, who’s coming off at that huge win over Federer. Juan Martin Del Potro, Nick Kyrgios, Milos Raonic, Grigor Dmitrov and Dominic Thiem are also ones to watch.

Over on the women’s side, Petra Kvitova has jumped to the top of the odds list. That’s interesting considering she just withdrew from Eastbourne with a hamstring injury, but she’s a two-time Wimbledon champ who has captured five titles in 2018, so if she’s healthy, it’s hard to argue with her as the favorite.

Another player for whom that statement rings true is Serena Williams. The last we saw of her was an early French Open withdrawal due to a pectoral injury, and she’s played sparingly since giving birth to her daughter in September, but if she’s on, she’s a seven-time Wimbledon champ who needs to be feared.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza is third on the odds list, followed by Simona Halep, the World No. 1 who is fresh off capturing her first career major title.

Others to watch include Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sharapova, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.