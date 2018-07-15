How to Watch World Cup Final in Spanish Without Cable (USA)

France and Croatia are set to meet in the 2018 World Cup final Sunday in Moscow. If you’re looking to watch the game in Spanish, we’ve got everything you need to know to do exactly that.

In the United States, the game is set to start at 11 a.m. ET, and the Spanish broadcast will be on Telemundo (English broadcast is on Fox). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can still easily watch the World Cup final Spanish broadcast live (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Telemundo is included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is largely tailored towards international football fans in the United States. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the World Cup final Spanish broadcast on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the game (both the Spanish and English broadcast) on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

FuboTV also comes with Fox (live in select markets), in case you want to switch to the English broadcast of the match at any time.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Spanish broadcast of the World Cup final on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

It also comes with Fox (live in select markets), in case you want to switch to the English broadcast of the match at any time.

