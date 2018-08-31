7 Best Disc Golf Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Disc golf is a wildly popular game and one that can be played all year round. But just like traditional golf, you can’t carry your equipment around with just your hands. You’ll need bag or backpack to carry around your discs and other course essentials.

And we’ve come up with a list of some of the best disc golf bags below to help you make your choice.

There a couple different kinds of pouches available, though they both serve the same purpose. The first is the bag, which basically resembles a gym bag with a single-strap carrying system. Another is the backpack, which is pretty much what you would wear at school with the double-strap system. Nearly all the bags listed below have space for your discs, pockets for gear and other valuables, and pockets for drinks.

So keep reading to see the most popular disc golf bags and backpacks on the market today.

What are the best disc golf bags?

1. Innova – Champion Discs Standard Disc Golf Bag – From $24.74

Pros: Cons: Holds between 8 and 10 discs

Water resistant

Has a padded adjustable strap, bottle holder, and putter pocket Some users felt the stitching wasn’t durable

Some might find the bag too small

The Innova Standard Bag is the ideal starter tote for new the disc golfer. The lightweight bag isn’t too bag and can hold up to 12 discs, including having its own separate putter pocket. It’s water resistant and has an adjustable padded strap for extra comfort and easy transport. The reinforced bottom provides maximum durability.

Other highlights include a bottle holder, towel ring, a soft terry inside for disc protection, 2 outer pockets, and a zippered compartment to carry other course necessities. The Innova Standard Bag is available in 4 different colors, including Camo, Blue/Gray (pictured above), Black/Gray, and Red/Gray. For a complete review, check out the YouTube video below.

2. Discraft Weekender Disc Golf Bag – $13.85

Pros: Cons: Compact size perfect for casual play

Zippered rain cover

Low price Some feel the bottle holder is too small

Smaller bag; holds up to 8 discs only

The Weekender Disc Golf Bag from Discraft is perfect for those in the market for a beginner tote or a smaller one for casual play. One thing is for sure — you won’t break the bank with this as it costs less than $15. But the Weekender isn’t exactly designed to carry around all your discs or other gear.

It can hold up to only 8 discs as well as a side putter pocket, so the bag is small and doesn’t offer much in the way storage, though it has a zippered pocket inside for valuables and other items. Other useful features include a padded, adjustable shoulder strap, bottle holder, and a rain cover (zippered and Velcro).

The DisCraft Weekender is a no frills bag, and is an excellent choice for a secondary pouch for those days you don’t want to lug all your equipment onto the course. It’s one of the best disc golf bags for the money and purpose.

3. Athletico Ace Disc Golf Bag – $19.99

Pros: Cons: Made of durable, water resistant 600 Denier Oxford fabric and polyester

Extra large bottle holder (1 liter)

Holds up to 12 discs and 2 putters with internal movable divider

Magnetic button holds top flap in place for easy retrieval of equipment Some users felt the bag tipped over too often when placed on the ground

Available in only 1 color (Black)

Now let’s move onto something a little bit bigger. The Athletico Ace Disc Golf Bag is just that, holding up to 14 discs (which includes 2 putters) inside the movable interior divider, which will help keep your discs organized and protected. It also has a built-in elastic side pocket to hold your most used discs for easy access. And it comes at a bargain price — $19.99.

Made of water resistant 600 Denier Oxford fabric and polyester, durability is one of its highlights. Featuring metal hardware, the Athletico Ace Bag has tough metal hardware, a removable padded shoulder strap, and an extra large bottle holder (up to 1 liter).

Designed with plenty of storage space, the Athletico Ace has enough pockets to keep all your valuables, a towel, scorecards, snacks, and more. If you aren’t satisfied, don’t worry. Each purchase comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.

4. Athletico Power Shot Disc Golf Backpack – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Easy double strap carrying system

Holds over 20 discs

Large, insulated drink cooler pocket

Side straps and clamps to carry larger items, like a pop-up stool/chair Might be too bulky for some users

Only available in 1 color (Black)

If you’re looking for a different style in a bag, check out the Power Shot Disc Golf Backpack by Athletico. There is no shortage of storage with the Power Shot as it holds over 20 discs with a compartment for easy access to your most used ones. It also features a divider to keep the discs upright, organized, and protected.

Other key highlights are the large insulated drink cooler pocket, padded shoulder strap, top carry handle, valuables pocket, extra large bottle holder, pen/scorecard holder, and side straps to keep larger carry items secure.

The backpack measures 18 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches but it’s very lightweight and is one of the best disc golf bags of the backpack variety.

5. FITactic Luxury Frisbee Disc Golf Bag Backpack – $89.95 to $99.95

Pros: Cons: Holds up to 30 discs

2 removable disc dividers

2 drink holders (up to 24 ounces each)

Includes free rain cover and phone bag Some might find the bag too bulky

On the pricey side

If you’re a player who likes to carry a lot of discs (talking dozens here), then you might be interested in the FITactic Luxury Frisbee Disc Golf Bag Backpack. It will hold up to 30 discs and has two removable disc dividers to keep all of them organized and easy to grab.

The backpack also features 11 total storage pockets, including a secure valuables pockets, 2 drink pockets (24 ounce capacity), and a pencil holder. Other highlights include padded double strap system, reinforced bottom with abrasion-proof mats, and side straps for keeping larger items like stools, chairs, umbrellas, etc., secure. The backpack can hold up to 50 pounds and it’s durable as it’s made of 600D nylon fabric.

As a bonus, you’ll receive a free rain cover and phone bag. The FITactic Luxury Disc Golf Backpack is available in 4 colors — Black (pictured), Digital Desert Camouflage, Pink Woodland Camouflage, and Woodland Camouflage. Each measures 20 inches high by 15 inches long by 9 inches wide.

6. Fade Crunch Box Disc Golf Bag – From $33.17

Pros: Cons: 2-putter pocket

Made of durable 600 Denier Polyester canvas

Insulated drink pocket (1 liter) Some users said the zippers broke too easily

There is no internal disc divider

The Fade Crunch Box Disc Golf Bag is a great sack for every day use and it comes at a bargain price. The bag, which is made of durable 600 Denier Polyester, can hold up to 12 discs and has a 2-putter pocket.

As for some other key features there is an insulated drink pocket that can hold up to a 1 liter bottle, a towel clip, a marker disc pocket, scorecard and pencil pockets, 2 zippered pockets for other gear, and an adjustable padded shoulder strap for easy carrying.

This lightweight bag is pretty basic but it’s one of the best golf disc bags for value and every day use. It’s available in 3 colors — Blueberry (pictured), Fuchsia, and Dirt.

7. The Throwback Sack Frisbee Disc Golf Bag – $49.99

Pros: Cons: Insulated cooler holds 6 12 ounce cans and separate pocket for 32 ounce drink

Zippered valuables pocket

Reinforced interior bottom for extra durability No drain hole in the insulated cooler pocket

Some users felt the stitching wasn’t very good

If you’re someone who likes to play all day and not have to worry about staying hydrated, here’s the The Throwback Sack Frisbee Disc Golf Bag. This sack boasts some serious drink storage. It has an insulated cooler pocket that can hold 6 12-ounce cans or 6 16-ounce bottles of water that will stay ice cold all match long. It also has a separate drink holder for up to a 32-ounce container. This pocket isn’t insulated, though.

As for the bag itself, The Throwback Sack can hold over a dozen discs on the interior and then there is a side exterior pocket for your most used discs. Some other highlights include a padded adjustable shoulder strap, towel clip, putter pocket, zippered valuables pocket, and pencil and scorecard holder. Each purchase also includes a 1-year warranty against defects.

