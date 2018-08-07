7 Best Electric Longboards: Compare & Save (2018)

Whether you’re a long-time deck-sports enthusiast, or were just introduced to them, it doesn’t matter. You’re here because you want to learn about electric longboards.

Before we get too far in, I want to give you the quick and dirty: We’ve determined the Atom Electric H16D Longboard is the best electric longboard, for its range, and awesomeness for all-levels of riders.

Now, if you already know about motorized longboards, feel free to skip ahead.

If you’re here to learn, though, strap on in.

This quick down-low on longboards is broken down into the following sections:

Many people use the terms “electric longboard” and “electric skateboard” interchangeably. While very similar, they are technically two different things.

Think about squares and rectangles. A square is a rectangle, but a rectangle isn’t necessarily a square. A longboard is a skateboard, but a skateboard isn’t necessarily a longboard.

As a general rule of thumb, a longboard is longer than a typical skateboard…hence the name.

Skateboards were originally built for parks, where you need to turn sharply, and have a lightweight body for tricks (think Tony Hawk). Longboards, on the other hand, were built for transportation and cruising.

While you can ride a skateboard for distance, it’s uncomfortable and requires a lot more kicking, than its longboard counterpart.

Unlike skateboards, longboards use more of weight-shift, like you would with S-turns on a snowboard. In other words, you don’t kick nearly as much.

Another key difference between the two, is stability. Because skateboards are generally shorter and skinner, they require more balance. Longboards, on the other hand, provide a more stable, wide surface for easier balancing.

This last one should be obvious, but I’ll say it anyway. Longboards aren’t intended for tricks. That doesn’t mean you can’t perform a few barrel rolls or flip the board–they’ll just be much, much slower.

Head over here, a more in-depth look at the two deck-types.

Once you understand these key differences, it’s easy to see why an electric longboard is an ideal choice, over an electric skateboard.

As sports progress, technology inevitably makes its presence known. With board sports, we’re seeing the addition of a motor.

While this facet of longboarding is just beginning to pique the public’s interest, it’s been around since the mid-’90s. Louis Finkle is considered the father of electric board sports.

Sometimes referred to as “e-boards” or “eskates”, these forward-thinking decks add a unique twist to a well-loved sport.

By simply adding an electric component to a deck, you remove the “human-driven” portion, which ultimately allows you to travel much further.

These motors typically range from 400-watts to upwards-of-3,000. As you’d expect, the costlier-the-board, the bigger and better it performs.

It’s extremely important to keep that in mind when looking to buy an electric longboard–seriously. Price hugely determines an e-board’s performance. Don’t set your expectations over your budget. Please.

That being said, most e-boards under-$400 are more of a waste, than an investment. They’ll work for a bit, but will ultimately crap out, leaving you sad and without a working deck.

One last thing before we get into the top electric longboards: The why. Why should you even consider an e-board? Especially, when it’s so much more expensive than a regular deck?

I could give you the whole “OMG! It’s so fun! Just buy it :):):)” spiel, but I won’t (although, it’s a totally valid argument).

Instead, travel, convenience, and flexibility are the focus.

Many e-boards are capable of speeds over-15-MPH. That means, they’re faster than walking…and sometimes faster than driving, if you live in a traffic-locked region.

Convenience is key with an electric board. You’re traveling places faster, and you have the use of both hands–which you wouldn’t in a car, or riding a bike.

Flexibility really ties together the convenience and travel-ability of an eskate. You’re no longer tied to a public transportation schedule…nor are you stuck without personal transport. If someone’s using your car, it doesn’t matter.

In other words, electric longboards provide you an awesome, unique, fast mode of transportation…that’s fun as hell. I know I said I wouldn’t mention it, but it’s just freakin’ fun.

Now that we’ve covered the ins-and-outs of these electric beasts, it’s time to ask…

What are the best electric longboards?

1. NUFF Electric Longboard – $373.41

Pros: Cons: 24-MPH Max

Great price for e-board capabilities you receive

Remote control is easy-to-use

Set-up is built for beginners Doesn’t reverse

Cannot be exposed to water

In the intro, I mentioned the fact that you should always consider the cost of an electric longboard deck–$400+ is preferable.

That being said, once you get into the above-$400 range (or very close to it), you’re looking at something a bit higher-quality. In other words, you can expect it to last a while.

This Nuff Electric Longboard is a solid introduction into affordable electric longboard decks.

Quick aside: While it has a very similar name to the snowboarding company, Neff, they are not related.

Nuff e-Board’s Specs

As far as qualities that make this a beginner-friendly set-up, the first thing you’ll notice is the board’s pretty lightweight–about 15-pounds, in comparison to other beginner decks on the market.

That means post-riding lugging around isn’t nearly as annoying. Moreover, this lightweight-ness increases rider’s control and ability to maintain balance.

For a beginner e-board, it’ll rip it at speeds up-to-24-MPH. In turn, as your riding progresses, you can play around with some tricks.

Keep in mind, this baby isn’t meant to be exposed to water or any type of wet conditions. Another thing: It cannot reverse.

For the price, you’re looking at a solid deck, easy-to-use remote control, and a heckuva fun time.

2. Teamgee Electric Longboard – $529

Pros: Cons: Can reverse

Designed for beginners – low-center-of-gravity

Deck is extremely durable – 10-ply Maple

Climbs up-to-20-degree hills Top speed’s only 18.5-MPH

10-mile range is so-so

As you go up the e-board-scale, you’re looking at both higher-quality motors, in addition to regular parts.

This Teamgee Electric Longboard is made with an extremely-durable 11-ply maple deck. That means, you can take on whatever urban terrain is thrown your way.

Quick Summary of the Teamgee

When riding an electric longboard, expect to use a remote control. It allows you to brake quickly and accelerate to two-speeds, as well as reverse.

Many electric longboards ride like a dream, but don’t so much exude that dreamy look–their batteries are apparent, and quite the eyesore.

On the other hand, the Teamgee Electric Longboard disguises the battery, so it appears like a regular longboard from above.

Like the NUFF Electric Longboard we saw above, the Teamgee is also built as a beginner longboard. Pintail-shaped decks are a classic newbie deck.

Taking a Closer Look

In addition to the shape, this electric longboard also exhibits a low center of gravity, which means you’ll have an easier time mastering it.

Should you live in a hilly, urban environment, don’t sweat it. The Teamgee can climb hills at up-to-a-20-degree-angle.

As far as speed goes, you can rip it at up-to-18.5-MPH, and go out for a solid 10-mile range. Along the way, you’ll be happy about the regenerative braking.

When this baby arrives, you’ll be able to ride it out-the-box–the whole thing comes pre-assembled.

Ride it to-and-from a buddy’s, or as a summer months mode-of-transportation. No matter the situation, you’ll be thrilled with your purchase.

3. Phoenix Ryders Electric Longboard – $589.99

Pros: Cons: Built for riders up-to-275-pounds

Has a red taillight, for safer night-riding

18.6-mile range

Remote control is very intuitive – doesn’t accelerate too quickly Board is relatively heavy

Just like any piece of equipment, the more you spend on it, the higher the quality tends to be. As we saw in the Teamgee Electric Longboard, the quality of the board itself increased.

But, that’s not the only way to improve a longboard. Since we’re specifically talking electric units, increasing the range is an easy improvement.

The Phoenix Ryder does just that.

Looking Under the Phoenix Ryder’s Hood

With a full-charge, you have an impressive range up-to-18.6-miles. There are few trips you can’t tackle, with that type of distance.

Choose from two speed modes:

22 – 25 MPH

14 MPH

Of course, the quality of the deck itself is much improved over cheaper versions. This bad boy is made with an eight-layer Northeast Maple–and has an impressive weight-capacity of 275-pounds.

It really doesn’t matter where you live, as this motor-powered longboard can tackle most terrains. Whether you’re heading up hills, or taking quick turns, you’re covered.

Although, if you’re truly looking to rip it, always opt for flat ground. On flat surfaces, you’ll be freakin’ flyin’, thanks to a Dual 500 W Hub motor.

Safety First

With any type of board sport, it’s important to keep safety in mind. After all, if you get hurt you can’t enjoy its awesomeness.

So, the Phoenix Ryder comes loaded with a red LED taillight. It’s not usually recommended to ride at night, but if you choose to, you’re more visible.

When you’re purchasing a quality motor-powered longboard, you’d be remiss not to consider certifications. Luckily, this baby has passed standards of the FCC, LVD, ROHS, and EMC–various safety organizations.

As an electric longboard owner, it’s recommended you frequently check the efficacy of the screws and wheels. Should something come up in the first six-months, send it back through the warranty.

In addition to the lighting safety feature, this baby also has a relatively wide deck. That means it’s more stable, and easier to control–both ideal when you’re in low-light conditions.

Controlling the Dang Thing

Like other electric longboard models, you’ll receive an easy-to-use remote control. This intelligently-designed device makes accelerating, decelerating, and reversing a snap. And, you can monitor battery levels with the included indicators.

With peace of mind, purchasing the Phoenix Ryder has never been easier.

4. Atom Electric H16D Longboard – $699.95

Pros: Cons: Motor isn’t visible – very sleek, clean looking board

Features 4 modes, for different types of riding – Eco, Boost, Slow, Fast

Ideal for both beginners & seasoned vets

Built-in USB charging, means you can charge anywhere Remote isn’t all that great

Deck is relatively heavy & there’s no protective buffer on the ends

As far as most electric longboard brand go, there’s a good chance you haven’t heard of most of them. That’s because they focus on the electric side–rather than the “all-encompassing” kind.

So, it’s totally ok if you don’t recognize the majority of these names. But, that’s not a hard-and-fast rule. If you’re big into longboarding, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Atom.

Well, they’re one of the few longboard and skateboard brands that produce both regular set-ups, as well as electric ones.

Unleashing the H16D

The second you receive the Atom Electric H16D Longboard , you’ll be in awe of its looks. Step on it for the first time, though, and you’ll be cheesin’ like a fool–it rides as amazingly, as it looks.

What makes this particular longboard model standout, is the fact that it’s built with a dual 700 watt hub motor.

As a general rule, hub motors are lighter and more-compact than other motors, thus giving you a “regular” longboard feel…but with boosted power.

Not All Power Is Created Equal

One thing you need to be weary of on knock-off electric longboards, is their batteries. Batteries, as you might know, are dangerous when built or used improperly.

Atom is well-aware of this disparity in batteries, and have ensured that all batteries are 100% safe. They only use the best lithium cells available, with peak charge and discharge rates.

Moreover, you’ll conserve battery life, with regenerative braking. In other words, you’ll not only start-and-stop reliably, you’ll also charge your battery while doing so.

In turn, this provides you with a longer range to ride. Even though this baby already has a 12-mile travel radius, this battery-saving feature can further extend its life.

And, you’re really not SOL, should you run out of juice mid-ride. Since it’s built with a USB charger, you can plug in just about anywhere.

Just so you’re aware, Atom explicitly states that 12-mile range occurs solely in Eco mode–which makes sense, given that if you’re riding full-speed 24/7, you’re partaking in reckless, dangerous riding. This governor acts as an additional safety feature.

Deck Specs

As for the deck itself, it’s made with a lightweight carbon fiber. While it is lighter than other electric models on the market, it’s still above 11-pounds–pretty hefty for this mode of transportation.

With carbon fiber, you have to be somewhat careful because the material itself is not flexible. That means you’ll feel each individual bump a lot more. But, this can be fixed by going faster–just work on feeling comfortable, before doing so.

Something to keep in mind, is that this board states it has a max-speed of 20-MPH. But, if you’re on the lighter-side, you may be able to exceed that stated-maximum.

Each time you accelerate, it’s done efficiently, without a jerking, “oh-god-I’m-on-the-cusp-of-dying” feeling. On the flip side, braking doesn’t make you feel as if you’ll be thrown right off.

Riding This Sucker

In order to reach this comfortable point, though, there is a slight learning curve. It comes with four-modes, for fully-customized riding:

Eco mode – helps conserve battery, for longer rides

Boost mode – “unleash the beast”, for faster rides

Slow mode – limits overall capabilities, to make riding easier for beginners

Fast mode – doesn’t limit capabilities, meant for “normal” riding

Now, these modes may seem very similar–and they, in fact, are. Slow mode can be used interchangeably with eco mode, in order to conserve battery.

Boost and fast mode are similar, as well. They both increase the board’s speed an capacity, for a more intense, thrilling ride.

Where they differ, though, is their points-of-access, and true uses. Slow and fast mode are indicated by a rabbit and turtle, respectively. To reach these modes, the battery compartment of the controller must be opened.

While this may seem like a total pain in the butt, you really won’t be switching between these modes often. After all, the slow mode is meant to help newbie riders learn–you won’t need fast mode, until you’re comfortable on the board.

Thus, if you’re not messing around the the essentially “beginner” and “advanced” riding modes, you’re more relying on the eco and boost modes. Easily flip between them, with a switch on the controller.

So, regardless of whether you’re a seasoned longboard pro, or are just trying out the sport for the first time, you’re making a smart choice with the Atom Electric H16D Longboard.

5. Exway X1 Electric Longboard – $888

Pros: Cons: Built for riders of all-levels – comes with back-up wheels, just in case

Pairs with intelligent remote – vibrates for low-battery

Takes hills up-to-30%-grade with ease

Customize pre-set modes via the app ESC kicks in for the first 6-miles

Occasionally experiences voltage sag

Time-and-time-again, I’ve talked about the merits of improvements you’ll see, as you climb up the ekate-scale.

We’ve seen everything from physical material improvement, to range, type of riding, aesthetics, and various technological updates.

Well, we’re continuing on that technology bender–the more you spend on an electric longboard, the more capabilities you’ll receive.

The Exway X1 Electric Longboard is a perfect example of this.

A God Amongst Men

In fact, it’s loaded with a number of fantastic tech-based upgrades, in addition to “regular” board improvements.

One of the first big things you’ll notice on this set-up, is the increased power on inclines and declines. In order to tackle high-grade hills, you need a strong motor.

The Exway X1 doesn’t disappoint in that department. It’s fully-loaded with two high-performance dual-power motors. They’re direct-drive, high-efficiency, and fully-sealed, which means they’re dust-proof and water-resistant.

Live in a hilly area? Don’t sweat it. This bad boy tackles hills up-to-30%-grade, with ease. In fact, it’s rated with a max power of 1,000W. Of course, that awesome motor would be nothing without a solid battery system installed.

Intelligent Tech? Check!

Luckily, you’re totally covered with its intelligent BMS (battery management system), which protects against over-voltage, short-circuiting, over-current, and over-heating. In other words, you don’t have to worry.

Speaking of intelligent technology, you don’t need to worry about any malfunctions, either. This baby boasts a smart remote, too.

It comes loaded with Bluetooth 4.0, making it easy to pair with your board. Features include vibrating alerts for low-battery, and an OLED screen, to easily monitor real-time speed, and modes. And, you can purchase a replacement, should something happen.

The remote’s loaded with a precision thumb wheel, allowing you to have complete control, and the smoothest accelerations and decelerations.

What’s Under-the-Feet

As far as the deck’s construction, it’s a composite deck, consisting of:

Bamboo

Canadian maple

Fiberglass

Carbon fiber

This combination of materials lays the groundwork for a stiff deck. In turn, this makes high-speed riding feel more stable and secure.

Aside from the top–which is grip-taped–the deck’s also coated with propolycoat. It basically acts as a shield against any exposure to rocks, curbs, or other potentially-damaging objects.

When you have such a quality deck, you should expect the same of the trucks–and Exway delivers, with the addition of Seismic Aeon trucks.

Exway X1 Parts

Without a doubt, this truck’s manufacturer is at the top of the longboarding game. Their skate equipment provides some of the highest-quality 45° trucks available.

Moreover, these trucks are paired with a 3mm high-elasticity polyurethane shock absorbing pad and a 90A high-resilience polyurethane bushing, to reduce overall shock.

Speaking of the bushings, they’re perfect for most riding styles, but may be a bit soft for some–especially if you’re a bigger person. (They’re pretty cheap, if you’d like to replace them).

This bad boy can tackle most terrain, thanks to 80a wheels. Measuring 80mm x 56 mm, they make for a very comfortable ride. And, you’ll receive a back-up pair. Switching them out is easy: Remove the Allen screws, and slide them right on.

Straight From the Source

We’ve focused a lot of the physical longboard specs, rather than the electric components. This was on purpose, furthered by this quote from Chao Zeng, Exway’s CEO and founder:

“As riders ourselves, we tried virtually all of the current skateboard models on the market today. Some were good but none of them had the ride control, steering, and features we were looking for ourselves. We knew we could do it better. We concentrated on first designing a board that rides amazingly well. Only then did we add the intelligent features that are essential for a modern electric skateboard.”

In other words, Exway recognized that to have a truly impeccable electric longboard, you must first have an incredible set-up–sans technology. Thus, with the addition of these electrical components, the X1 goes from wow to WOWZA.

Riding This Bad Boy

Choose from four different riding modes:

Beginner mode – for newbies, or those who prefer lower-speeds

Energy-saving mode – conserves the battery

Intermediate mode – for those who are more comfortable riding

Advanced mode – for those with expert longboarding skillsets

Thanks to these different channels, this motorized longboard is ideal for any type of rider. All modes are controlled by an ESC unit (Electronic Speed Controller).

This controller lets you switch through the various modes. But keep in mind, you’re confined to the first two modes (beginner & energy-saving) for the first six-miles of your ride.

Why This Thing Kills It

What really makes this long electric skateboard stand out, is the fact that you can customize those modes to your riding preferences.

In other words, you can change the braking profiles, acceleration, and top-speed (up-to-25-MPH) for all modes. So, you’re not stuck adjusting yourself to the longboard–you’re adjusting the longboard to you.

I genuinely don’t know of another motorized longboard that’s equipped with this customizable tech. (If there is, please shoot me an email, so I can update this list!)

While controlling how the board rides is an important facet of the app, it’s not the only thing it can do. Instead, it can perform action like:

Watch the odometer

Update firmware

Switch from KM to Miles

Essentially, you have the ability to access up-to-date information about your longboard, and adjust your ride on-the-fly.

Keeping it Juiced up

With a 10-mile-range, you should be good-to-go, for almost any trip. To ease the anxiety further, though, it also boasts regenerative breaking. Basically, it converts excess energy into usable energy.

In conventional braking systems, that excess energy is burned off in the form of heat. Regenerative braking increases the board’s efficiency, and extends the braking system’s life, as parts don’t wear out as quickly.

With a high-tech braking system, you expect slow-downs to be smooth. And smooth they are–with the choice to adjust them via the app.

When it comes time to charge this bad boy, you’ll be riding on a fully-juiced-up board, again in under two-hours.

In the unfortunate event your phone’s low-on-battery, you can charge it directly from your longboard, with the included USB power adapter.

Looks Do Matter

Since we’ve covered the technological- and material-specs of this longboard, there’s one last thing we’ll go over: Aesthetics.

Because the ESC and battery are situated inside of the deck, there aren’t any eyesores just screwed onto the deck. So, it looks like a regular longboard.

Don’t discount this amazing motorized longboard because it’s not manufactured by a well-known company. You’ll be thrilled with your purchase, both pocket-book-wise and for levels-of-entertainment.

6. M1 Electric Skateboard – $1,198

Pros: Cons: Built for suburban, rural & open roads

Stiff board – provides stability at top speeds

Can swap-out batteries, or use it as a regular longboard

Hub motors – quieter & more aesthetically-pleasing Very expensive

May not be ideal for riders 200+ lbs

Board is relatively heavy

Up until this point, we’ve mostly focused on beginner longboards. While many of them also have the ability to satisfy a more-advanced rider, they’re ultimately not built for that purpose.

So, what if you’re an expert longboarder, in search of a deck that truly tickles your fancy?

Well, you go with the M1 Electric Skateboard.

All Hands…er Feet On-Deck

When you’re paying this much for a longboard, you expect it to feel high-tech as hell–not like every other longboard you’ve ever ridden. This baby delivers.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the M1’s deck is how stiff it is. Unlike some of the more flexible boards on this list, it comes with a slight learning curve.

What a stiff deck does, though, is provide you with major stability at high speeds–a key characteristic for seasoned riders.

Now, if you’re just looking to get into motorized longboarding, you could still purchase this set-up and be thrilled. Its stability makes it easy to learn, but it’s ultimately geared towards experts.

Unlike bamboo boards, which allow you to feel every nook and cranny in the road, this baby keeps your peace-of-mind, taking even the sharpest curves at max speed.

Ok, great. This board’s built for those with tons of skills awesome…you’d kind of expect that of a longboard that costs more-than-$1,000–and you’re totally right.

Revolutionary Batteries Aren’t Just a Pipedream

Once you cross that 4-digit threshold, you better load that sucker up with some sick features. And boy, M1 did not disappoint.

They tackled the most common issue in electric longboards: Range. Range, of course, translates to battery. So, they decided to reengineer the heart of the machine.

Instead of simply increasing the range–aka increase the battery size, and reducing aesthetics–they opted to build out replacement batteries.

Yes, you read that correctly: This motorized longboard features swappable batteries. And, the process takes just seconds, allowing you to continue you journey with little interruption.

If you really want to get technical, your riding range is based solely on the number of batteries you wish to carry on-your-person, during any given journey.

Calling in Backups

Normally, your battery gives you about seven-miles in-range, depending on the terrain and speed at which you’re taking it.

Backup battery units cost around $200, so you’re not totally breaking the bank. Best part? You can snag them for 1-click on Amazon, without having to pull out your card.

By no means are you required to buy backups. Charging for both the originals and the add-ons are undertaken by a MagSafe magnetic charger.

Once they’re fully-juiced-up, popping them back in is a literal snap. Simply put them in the cavity, by twisting the handle and popping the hatch open–located on top of the board.

From there, slide the battery so it connects with the board, and voila! You’re ready to go. This whole process should take less-than-a-few-minutes–even less time, when you master this skill.

Once you go swappable, you’ll never want to go back….somehow just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Motorin’ On Down

In this list of the best electric longboards, we’ve seen a few models use hub motors. The addition of this higher-quality piece makes for a quieter overall ride.

Hub motors sit right inside of the wheel well. In turn, this increases the aesthetics, by removing what could arguably be called an “eyesore”, on what’s an otherwise beautiful deck.

But, these visual- and audio-changes aren’t the only wonderful things about a hub motor. It also lays grounds for a 1:1 gear ratio, to make kicking easy. In other words, should the battery die, you can use it as a regular longboard.

Hub motors do have some downfalls, though. Unlike belted motors, they do not have nearly as much initial zip out of the gate. So, it takes longer to really get going.

What that means for your riding style, is that you won’t generally hit top-speed in urban settings–you simply don’t have enough open area. In more suburban and spacious areas, this baby truly flies. In the end, it all depends on what kind of riding you’d like to consistently undertake.

Inboard, the e-boards manufacturer, realized many motorized longboards lacked a few necessary pieces.

Lights, Camera, Safety

First, they deck is built with front- and tail-lights. While they’re not great for the purposes of you as a rider seeing at night, they’re intended to make you as a rider more visible to other motorized vehicles–an important safety aspect.

Moreover, you can actually control the lights via the remote or app. With the tap of a button, you have total LED control.

Remote to End All Remotes

Speaking of the remote–we’ll get to the app in a second–it’s specifically called the RFLX™ Remote. It has tons of awesome features, including:

Thumb-controlled throttle – up to go, down to brake

Has kill switch – must be engaged to throttle

Silicone tail – easy to grip & attach to a bag

The biggest things to take away from these attributes is that the remote is built with riders in-mind. Basically, it’s there to make your riding experience flawless. Charge it with the included USB charger, and you’re golden.

Should you forget the remote (or simply dislike it), the app really comes in handy. In fact, it can entirely replace the remote, if that’s your prerogative.

Apps Make Everything Easier

With the app, you can control and view literally every aspect of your longboard, including:

Use Touch Throttle – app’s throttle-equivalent

Chat with support – ask anything on-the-go

Adjust board settings

Monitor battery levels

Turn board on/off – few models offer this perk

Upgrade firmware – easy & no computer required

While many of those assets are phenomenal, the one that stands out is the firmware updates. In laymen’s terms, you’re consistently able to upgrade your longboard’s performance and efficiency, with just your phone.

When you’re looking at electric longboards in this price-range, you expect them to be solid daily commuters, or even off-trail transportation.

In either case, the M1 Electric Skateboard is, without a doubt, an incredible choice. Given the replacement batteries, well, you could keep going, and going, and going….until you have a permanent grin on your face.

7. Boosted 2nd Gen Dual+ XR – $1,422.62

Pros: Cons: Flexible bamboo deck – for riders up-to-250-pounds

Built for urban/city riding

Pairs with app – gives up-to-date stats & easy setting access

Charges in under-2-hours – remote charges in 4-hours VERY expensive

Not meant for tricks

May accelerate too quickly for some

App solely provides stats – can’t control board

Above, I mentioned that most electric longboards are generally not produced by big name brands. Atom, of course, was the exception.

But, motorized longboards have been around for long enough that a number of names have made their way into the general skateboard world.

By far, the most recognizable is Boosted. Where they really shine, though, is in the Boosted 2nd Gen Dual+ XR.

Cream of the Crop

This baby is truly top-of-the-line, when it comes to the best electric skateboards. While comparable in value and level-of-fun to the M1, it’s truly in its own category.

Where the two models differ is in their riding styles. The M1 is built for more suburban and open areas. On the other hand, the Boosted is designed for pure urban environments. In fact, it could be considered a long-term transportation option.

Weighing in at 15-pounds, it’s not a big deal to carry if the battery runs out. Or, if you’ve got some time, it’ll juice up in under-two-hours.

Charging on-the-go may or may not be an issue for you, depending on your distance, weight, and type of riding. It has a range of around 12-to-14-miles, leaving you with plenty of ride time.

If you feel like that range is unnecessary, you can opt for the SR version, which still has a great six-mile-range, and is slightly cheaper.

Stability Vs. Flexibility

As mentioned in the M1 capsule, the Boosted’s deck is made with a flexible bamboo. This material really allows you to feel the ground between your feet.

At low-speeds, this provides an incredible amount of control. When it comes to high-speeds, though, be cautious because flexibility decreases stability.

In combination with the fact the deck’s designed to reduce torque when you’re going fast, your advanced riding skills will allow you to master that slightly unstable feeling.

Luckily, this bad boy comes with four pre-set modes:

Beginner – limited-acceleration capped at 11-MPH, no hills

Eco – moderate-acceleration capped at 16-MPH, small hills

Expert – fast-acceleration capped at 20-MPH, 20% grade hill

Pro – max-acceleration capped at 22-MPH, 25% grade hills

So, you can take yourself through the learning curve at your on pace. These modes are easily accessed via the remote.

The Remote of Many Uses

With bluetooth capabilities, you can also pair it to your phone via an app. From there, you can perform updates, just like the M1. The board and remote are paired before they leave the factory.

On the remote, you’ll find a number of different controls. A battery indicator shows you how much juice is left in the board and the remote, while the connection and mode indicator tells you whether or not you’re properly paired.

Please pay close attention to what I say next: Never ever, ever, ever ride with a low-remote-battery. If it loses power, it loses connection to the board, and thus all motorized control.

SO, always ride on hills and at-speeds you’re comfortable with on a regular, ol’ longboard. This ensures you’ll maintain control regardless of remote pairing, or other unfortunate situations.

Ok, back to the remote’s specifications. A multi-button acts as:

An on/off switch

A bluetooth pairing button

A battery-life checker (you must click it, to display at aforementioned indicator

A mode-changer (flip between modes)

This multi-button greatly reduces the size and complexity of this e-board’s remote.

To make the thing go, there’s a throttle wheel, located on the top. The engage button must be pushed, before the throttle will work.

While the remote may feel cumbersome, it actually acts as a security tool. Without the remote, you physically can’t start it. So, people can’t just grab it from you, and speed off.

App That for Info

Earlier, we briefly touched on the app. By pairing the remote to the app, you’re able to access some pretty awesome information.

With a user-friendly interface, it provides you with everything from odometer readings, to when the board’s fully-charged, as well as access to manual settings. Play with setting combos, to find what works best for you.

When it comes time to charge the remote and the board, always keep charge-time in-mind. Even if they aren’t 100% charged in their charge-timeframe, remove them from the plug. This helps preserve battery-life.

If you always plug the remote and board in at the same time, the remote will be done first. And, it has an approximately 4-hour charge from totally-empty.

One little tidbit: This Boosted board is made in California.

As an advanced rider in the city, you’re looking at the best electric longboard. The cost’s well-worth the quality and ride.

