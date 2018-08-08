5 Best Football Lineman Gloves: Compare & Save (2018)

Football is a rough sport. Even the big guys in the trenches need a little extra protection once in a while. And gloves aren’t just for wide receivers and running backs anymore. Offensive and defensive linemen need to shield their hands, too.

So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best football lineman gloves to help make your decision easier.

There are a couple of different kinds of gloves out there. The first feature full-length finger coverage, while half-length finger gloves are also available. We’ll cover both below. Some specific models make both the full- and half-finger length available.

The difference between lineman gloves and the receiver version is in the padding and the tack. While lineman gloves do contain some tack on the palm and fingers, there isn’t as much as the receiving ones. Receiver gloves tend to have little to no padding, while that’s the main purpose of the lineman gloves.

So let’s get moving and look at some of the top lineman gloves on the market right now.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

What are the best football lineman gloves?

1. Adidas Freak Max 3.0 Football Gloves – From $44.95

Pros: Cons: Features quick wicking materials to keep your hands dry

Strategically placed thick padding in high risk areas (knuckles, fingertips, top of hand)

Tack palm keeps grip in all weather conditions A little on the pricey side

Some users experienced durability issues with the stitching

The Freak Max 3.0 gloves from Adidas combine style and functionality into a fantastic glove for offensive and defensive linemen. They are highlighted by strategically placed extra thick padding in spots which are at higher risk of injury for those big guys in the trenches. Namely the finger tips, knuckles, and top of the hand.

Other top features include quick-drying, moisture-wicking materials which will help pull sweat away from your hands to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperatures rise. The 4-way back has is made of compression materials and that coupled with the molded velcro tab will help you get a custom fit. The gloves also have heavy duty stitching for prolonged durability even in the most intense action.

The gloves, which has the unmistakable Adidas 3-stripe logo, are available in two colors — Black and White — and in variety of sizes ranging from Small to 4XL. And while the Freak Max 3.0s are best suited for lineman due to the added padding, you could technically use them if you’re a receiver or running back because of the ultra sticky palm, which keeps its tack in all weather conditions.

2. Under Armour Combat V Half-Finger Football Gloves – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Has a removable strap designed to add support

Meets NFHS/NCAA/NOCSAE requirements

4-way flex padding keeps you protected while not limiting movement Not everyone likes half-finger gloves

Some users experienced durability issues

Under Armour is a big player in the football glove game and their Combat V Half-Finger model is very popular among lineman thanks to the extra thick 4-way flex padding and openness of the finger slots. Another highlight is the removable wrist strap, which lends extra support in that area.

The gloves feature ArmourMesh construction, which consists of a 52 percent Nylon/28 percent Polyester/16 percent Polyurethane/4 percent Spandex blend. This material guarantees comfort, flexibility, and breathability.

The Combat V Half-Fingers, which come in a Black/White color scheme, are available in sizes Small through XX-Large. They also meet National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)/NCAA/National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) requirements.

If you aren’t into the half-finger style, click here to get the UA Combat V Full Finger Gloves. If you prefer the half length, go to the link just below.

3. Cutters Force Padded Football Gloves – From $33.83

Pros: Cons: C-Tack material on fingers and thumb for better grip

Thick foam padding on the back of hand for maximum protection

Double wrist strap for extra support Some users felt the stitching on the fingers wore too quickly

They don’t have any moisture wicking qualities

Cutters might not be a household name like Adidas or Under Armour, but players rave about the quality, comfort, and performance of the glove. And their Force line are some of the most popular among offensive and defensive linemen.

Cutters’ patented C-Tack material is located on the fingertips and thumb, as well as on the padded palm, which provides excellent grip. The back of the hand has thick padding for extra protection and the double wrist strap provides maximum support. The perforated gussets provide more ventilation to keep you comfortable and cool on hotter days.

The gloves pictured above are the 2.0 version, but there is a new 3.0 model for the 2018 season. You can also purchase those by clicking the link below. All models of the Force gloves meet requirements for NFHS/NCAA play. Despite not having the name Nike or Under Armour or Adidas, this Cutters model is one of the best football lineman gloves.

4. Adidas Scorch Destroyer Full Finger Lineman’s Gloves – From $34.95

Pros: Cons: GripTack palm for maximum grasp

Compression fit has breathable stretch mesh

Lower price Some users thought the stitching was sub-par

Some users felt while bulky, there wasn’t much padding

Experience comfort and performance at a very good price with the Adidas Scorch Destroyer Full Finger Lineman Gloves. The 4-way compression stretch mesh provides extra breathability and a custom fit. Get an even better fit and support thanks to the wide, molded rubber wrist close tab.

Other top features include the strategically place padding on the back of the fingers, thumb, and hand to help cut down on injuries. The palm also has a padded area for added shock absorption and the tack on the hand provides a superior grip.

Available in 2 different color schemes — White/Black and Gray/Black — the Scorch Destroyer gloves come in a variety of adult sizes from Small to XX-Large. And while the gloves are geared toward adults, kids with larger hands can likely fit into them. They also feature the “adidas” name and the famous 3-stripe logo. The gloves meet NOCSAE requirements.

5. Adidas TechFit Lineman Football Half Finger Gloves – From $42.76

Pros: Cons: Palm is made of synthetic leather and tack for excellent grip in all weather conditions

“Jam pad” at base of palm helps absorb shock on impact

Centers tend to find half finger gloves easier when snapping the ball Some might find the half finger style uncomfortable

Some users had durability issues with the Velcro wrist strap

And yet another Adidas edition to this list is the TechFit Half Finger Lineman Gloves, which combine style, performance, and much-needed protection.

The back of the hand is made of lycra and mesh, which provides breathability while not limiting motion. There is padding on each knuckle and the top of the hand for added protection. The palm is a combination of synthetic leather and Adidas’ Grip Tack which will help keep your grip in all weather conditions. The “jam pad” at the base of the palm provides shock-absorbent protection from those battles in the trenches. To get a secure fit, simply pull the Velcro wrist tab as tight or loose as you want.

While the TechFits come in just one color scheme (White/Black), they are available in sizes Small through Extra Large. Each glove is adorned with the Adidas 3-stripe logo on the back of the hand.

These gloves are also available in full finger length. Go here to check out the Adidas TechFit Gloves.

