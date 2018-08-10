11 Best Skateboard Backpack Options: Compare & Save (2018)

You’re in need of a new skateboard backpack. This could be because of the time of the year (hello, back-to-school), or you simply need a replacement bag.

To keep it short and sweet, we’ve determined the Dakine Explorer is the best skateboarding backpack. It achieved this top spot, thanks to its price and incredible features–can you say, “Insulated pocket?”

How do we determine the top backpacks for skateboarding? Simple. We dive deep into:

Construction

Material

Quality

Price

Stand-out features

In the end, a skateboard backpack should, well, work as a skateboard backpack. In other words, it should be useful for both skateboarding and school.

Now, I know not everyone is still a student–neither am I! I graduated with my BA seven-years-ago….and I still use my skate backpack on a regular basis, for things other than skating.

Adult, teen, or child, a skateboarding bag is a useful carryall, for just about everyone.

We understand how important budgeting is, which is why this backpack guide is set-up via ascending price.

Moreover, they’re labeled with a superlative title, in order to highlight why they’re the best backpacks for skateboarding.

You can either read a more in-depth review, or head straight to the source and purchase it.

So, without further ado….

What are the best skateboard backpacks?

1. Eastsport Double Strap – $22.99

Pros: Cons: Very affordable for quality – backed by limited lifetime guarantee

Perfect for small decks & penny/nickel boards

Huge main compartment – tons of storage space

Well-made Many pockets, but many are weirdly-sized & unusable

Not built for large skateboards

When it comes to looking at skateboarding backpacks, or heck really anything in general, what’s the first thing you’re going to do?

Look at reviews.

If that’s your gut instinct, why not immediately go with a backpack with an ultra-high rating?

Eastsport Double Strap, anyone?

Quick Eastsport Double Strap Summary

Hands-down, without a doubt, Amazon is one of the most trusted online retailers on the planet. After all, they offer a massive variety of products, and a platform to voice your opinion on said products.

So, when you find something with a rating above-4-stars, you know you’ve found a gem. Well, the Eastsport Double Strap has a 4.1-star rating, with 100+ reviews.

With an interior laptop sleeve (for computers up-to-15″) that sits in an oversized main compartment, you have enough room for your skate, school, and personal belongings.

As you’d expect on a skateboard backpack, it has two front velcro straps, to hold your deck. A fleece-lined pocket provides a scratch-free area for your sunglasses.

Construction of the bag screams durability, owing to use of a high-quality polyester and a rubberized top-handle. And, it’s backed by a limited-lifetime guarantee.

Comfort is key. Thanks to a high-density foam back, and padded shoulder straps, carrying around your belongings isn’t such a hassle.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

Considering the fact that this backpack’s price puts it at the lower-end-of-the-budget-scale, it’s a phenomenal choice for those who are money-conscious.

If you know you tear up your backpacks and have to frequently replace them (regardless of quality), your pocketbook will be happiest with this affordable skateboarding backpack.

Outside of money, this bag is ideal for those who prefer to ride smaller boards: Generally, nickel boards and below. The straps are specifically designed for this type of set-up.

So, whether you’re skateboarding on a budget, or simply looking for something to carry around your small deck, the Eastsport Double Strap is where it’s at.

2. Dakine Explorer Backpack – $27.99

Pros: Cons: Features insulated-pocket & loads of other organization

Laptop’s accessible via side-access-zip – fleece-lined in tablet-pocket, too

Amazing for students & non-students

Has a sternum strap – distributes bag’s weight Not great for larger skateboards

When you’re considering skateboarding brands that produce equipment outside of the deck specifically, Dakine is easily one of the most well-known.

They’ve been producing awesome skate backpacks, since what feels like the beginning of time. And they just keep doing it, year-in and year-out.

The Dakine Explorer is no exception.

Quick Dakine Explorer Summary

This bag has a number of awesome qualities, ranging from organization, to pure protection.

Wearing sunglasses is a phenomenal choice, for the health of your eyes. But, if you forget a case, you’re kinda SOL. Luckily, this Dakine bag has a pocket specifically for sunglasses–it’s and fleece-lined, to boot.

Aside from this pocket’s nifty feature, there are six more pockets, to keep your life organized.

Exterior top-zip-pocket – includes zippered & slide pocket organization

Two exterior mesh-pockets – can hold water bottles, don’t snag easily

Lined-sunglasses-pocket – keeps shades scratch-free

Insulated-cooler-pocket – YES. SERIOUSLY.

Interior lined-tablet-pocket – located in laptop compartment

Ok, so let’s talk about that insulated cooler pocket. It’s shockingly spacious at 8.5″-long x 10″-wide x 3″-high, and comes with dividers. Plus, it’s spill-proof.

In visual terms, it can hold a decently-sized lunch. In all seriousness, it allows you to pack two meals, if you’re going to be out for an extended period of time.

Slide most laptops in a separate, lined, padded compartment. It holds computers up-to-15″. But, that’s also where the fleece-lined tablet compartment is, too. So, you can keep all of your electronics safe.

Dakine’s team really took it up a notch, though, with a side-access-zipper to get into the compartment…without removing the bag.

Clocking in at 26L, it is on the smaller-side of idea backpacks for students, but it has enough room, with all of that pocket organization.

Because it is a more compact skateboard bag, it’s best if you stick to carrying smaller set-ups. Trying to attach a larger-deck may be an unfortunate venture. But, small decks are secure, once buckled in.

When you slip this baby on, you’ll realize how well the weight’s distributed. Thanks to an adjustable sternum strap, the pack sits exactly as you want.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

Students, without a doubt. But, anyone who’s on-the-go could really benefit from the use of a Dakine Explorer.

The ultra-handy insulated pocket allows you to keep food cool, while you’re out-and-about. Not a single other skateboard or longboard backpack can boast this feature–truly one-of-a-kind.

With this Dakine Backpack, your electronics have never been safer, nor more accessible. The side-access-zipper, and lined laptop- and tablet-pockets are the reason behind that relief.

Comfortable to wear, can freakin’ keep your lunch cool, killer design. Could ya ask for anything more?

Also available in: 15+ colors, including: Carbon, Timber & a number of patterns

3. Dakine Atlas Backpack – $32.18

Pros: Cons: Amazing price for quality you receive

Side zip pockets hold water bottles & hold phones of all-sizes

Not-too-big, not-too-small – 25L

Very durable, despite thinness of material Material is thinner-than-expected

Can’t hold smaller decks in straps – can place inside instead

Laptop compartment is NOT padded

Ok, ok, I know–ya got me. There was already a Dakine backpack earlier on this list of the best skateboard backpacks.

Well, my definition of “best” means that a brand can show up more-than-once because we’re covering the best. Not the best of various skateboard brands. No–simply the best.

Dakine’s known for making seriously top-notch bags and luggage that look awesome as heck. So, it’s no surprise their Day Atlas is featured here.

Quick Dakine Atlas Summary

Unlike many of the other skate and longboard backpacks we’ve seen, this bad boy really pops. In other words, it’s not available in solely muted or neutral colors.

Made with a durable, high-quality polyester, which allows it to really take a beating. Seriously–fall on your back and you’ll just have to dust off some dirt. No damage in-sight.

On the inside, there’s a compartment to store your laptop, measuring up-to-15″. It’s located in the main compartment, for easiest access. If you have a smaller computer, separately store it in the second compartment.

Pocket-wise, you’re golden. It has an interior slide pocket, and four exterior pockets:

Top zip-front sunglasses pocket – fleece-lined

Zip-front panel pocket with organizer

Two side-zip pockets – function as water bottle holders

If you’re constantly losing your phone in your bag, don’t sweat it. Both side-zip pockets hold even the largest phones out there–easy-access and peace-of-mind.

Of course, as a skateboarding backpack, you’d expect there to be carrying straps for your set-up–and Dakine delivers. They’re durable velcro straps, for quick transitions from walking-to-riding.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that they’re designed for a slightly-larger deck. If you’re the proud owner of a Penny (or other mini) board, it may not fit properly. But, you can always toss is inside, thanks to its 25L capacity.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

While students may see a lot of use in this skate pack, it’s not the most ideal choice out there. It does hold a laptop…but the compartment isn’t padded.

This really opens up to potential for damage. That being said, you can mitigate that damage with a solid laptop shell.

If you’re an adventurous person, this Dakine backpack is right up your alley. It provides tons of organization and peace-of-mind–should zippers open slightly, its contents won’t immediately tumble out.

Taking it on a motorcycle or mini-day-hike is a breeze. While technically not built as an outdoors pack, it certainly provides everything you need.

You’ll never be disappointed in the quality of a Dakine backpack, for its fantastic prices.

Replace your old bag today, be grinning by tomorrow.

4. RVCA Push Skate Backpack – $33

Pros: Cons: Fantastic price for quality

100% polyester construction – machine-washable

Comfortably holds skateboards and longboards

Provides tons of organization – 15″ padded laptop pocket Small 24L capacity – not ideal for students

Zippers aren’t the sturdiest – they work well, not amazingly

RVCA? Really? It’s probably been a hot minute since you’ve seen their name mentioned–that’s not uncommon.

Their popularity peaked mid-2000s, and most of “normal” society let it fade away. Well, skateboarders never forgot about its awesomeness.

That’s why the RVCA Push Skate Backpack is on our guide to skateboarding backpacks.

Quick RVCA Push Skate Backpack Summary

This backpack’s been around for years. It’s well-known in the skate world, that this bad boy was built to last.

With a 100% polyester construction, it’s 100% machine-washable. We’ve yet to run into another skateboard bag that can say the same.

(Here are some cleaning hints and tips, if your current backpack desperately needs a wash).

Zippers are another important piece of the bag’s construction. They’re pretty durable, keeping the contents nice and safe.

Bring along a laptop, with the padded sleeve; up-to-15″ computers. Located in the main department, it’s super easy-to-access.

Keep all your knick knacks organized, with the multitude of exterior pockets, including:

Big zip-front pocket

Side water bottle pocket

Zip-closed pocket on side

In total, there are three slip pockets, three zip pockets, and two exterior pockets.

Strapping in your skateboard is easy-as-pie, with the loop-and-velcro-system. Just release the velcro, slide the board in, tighten, then secure.

When not in use, tuck straps away for a more “traditional” backpack look, making it one of the more aesthetically-versatile bags on this list.

Once you slide it on, you’ll be surprised at how evenly the weight is distributed. As you’d expect, the shoulder straps are flexible and padded. There’s also an adjustable chest strap, for additional support.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

As a general rule of thumb, this longboard backpack isn’t ideal for students. While it does have a padded laptop sleeve, its small 24L capacity negates carrying capacity.

In other words, you simply may not have enough room for all of your books and supplies.

So, then who’s this bag made for? The everyday skateboarder.

Thanks to extremely durable construction, it’s built for those who are constantly on-the-go. That frequent travel calls for tons of organization, and RVCA delivered.

Whether you prefer to cruise around town solely on a deck (it’s both a skateboard and longboard backpack), or travel via a two-wheeled-cycle of sorts, the RVCA is the right choice.

And for less-than-$35, you’ll have a solid backpack for many seasons to come. Don’t break the bank.

5. Volcom Vagabond Bag – $35.99

Pros: Cons: Massive 35L size – loads of space

Very comfortable to wear – padded back & arm straps, evenly distributes weight

Has separate, fleece-lined laptop compartment – tablet pocket, too

Fantastic for students & non-students While it has 7 pockets, it’s so big, they may not provide enough organization

Zippers aren’t the highest-quality

When it comes to skateboard brands, there are some companies that you can just spit out off the top of your head, without a second thought.

Volcom, like Element, is definitely one of those brands.

So, it’s quite fitting that their Vagabond Bag made it onto our list of the best skateboard backpacks.

Quick Volcom Vagabond Summary

Whether you’re a skateboarder or snowboarder (or both!), you know Volcom’s known for their quality and durability. Heck, I’ve owned the same Volcom Mittens for five seasons–three of which had hard use.

This Vagabond bag falls under that same definition: Sturdy as heck, over a number of seasons.

With 35L of space, this baby’s got some major space. But without organization, that space is useless.

There are two compartments. A large main one holds the majority of your stuff, while the second compartment is polyester-lined and built specifically for your laptop.

Luckily, there are seven pockets (3 slip, 4 exterior):

Interior tablet slide pocket – located in laptop compartment

Two interior slide pockets – main compartment

Two exterior side-zip-pockets

Exterior top-zip-pocket

Exterior phone-zip-pocket – located on shoulder strap

One of the pockets even has a little key clip, so you’ll no longer be stuck digging to the bottom of the pack, when trying to get into your car.

The phone pocket should fit the vast majority of models on the market. And, you can carry a water bottle in one of the side pockets.

When you throw this bad boy on, you’ll notice how comfortable it is. It has a fantastic level of shoulder and back padding, which doubles as a way to keep the pack in-place.

In the event you don’t want to wear the bag anymore, slide it off and carry with the padded carrying handle.

Who’s This Backpack for?

Without a doubt, students benefit from having a Volcom Vagabond. Its massive size, and separate, lined laptop backpack (and additional tablet pocket!), ensure your electronics are protected.

35L is pretty massive in-terms of longboard backpacks, so you should be able to hold all of your textbooks, notebooks, and other school necessities.

If you’re not a student, though, this Volcom backpack is still an amazing choice. Owing to its size, you’re unlikely to find as high-quality of backpack, with as much space.

In other words, if you need to frequently transport a lot of stuff, the Volcom provides relief from jamming everything into a smaller bag.

By distributing the weight well, your back will be much happier–student and non-students alike.

If you’re a skateboarder and need a big backpack, you need a Volcom Vagabond.

6. Element Jaywalker Backpack – $43.95

Pros: Cons: 4 pockets provide all the organization you need

Features compression straps for more compact wear

Ideal for those constantly traveling/on-the-go

Fantastic quality for the price Doesn’t have a wide range of colors

Dry clean only

Just like any sport, there are a few companies that make it to the “mainstream”. Basically, they’re popular outside of the fanbase.

In this case, Element Skateboards is that company. Actually, it’s considered one of the overall best skateboarding brands.

So, it’s no surprise their Jaywalker Backpack is at the featured in this list of the best skateboard backpacks.

Quick Element Jaywalker Summary

This bad boy’s made with 100% 600 d polyester. If you need to clean it, head over to a local dry cleaner.

It’s designed with a main compartment measuring 25L. There’s also a specific area for a laptop up-to-16″, so it should fit most conventional models.

There are five pockets in total:

Interior slip pocket

Sunglasses pocket – lined with microfiber

Two side-zip pockets

Large front-zip pocket

While there aren’t many, in terms of numbers, the pockets do a great job at organizing your belongings.

The pack feels snug, but not too intense, thanks to a series of straps. Shoulder straps sit comfortably against you, while an adjustable sternum strap balances the whole backpack’s weight.

Strap in your skateboard with durable, adjustable buckles. When they’re not in use, you can tuck them away for a more non-skate pack appearance.

For an extra level of comfort, compression straps are also included. When tightened, they, well, compress the backpack. In turn, this makes the pack more compact and easier to manage.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

This skateboard backpack is built for those who are constantly on-the-go. Whether you’re traveling by bike, vehicle, or a deck, the Jaywalker fits in seamlessly.

It’s the right choice for skateboarders who want the freedom of a skateboard backpack, with the aesthetic-potential for a non-skate look.

And, it’s the right price and the right company. Get it before your old one rips entirely.

Also available in: Stone gray, black heather, eclipse heather

7. Penny Slater Pouch – $44.95

Pros: Cons: Padded laptop AND iPad compartments

Tons of organization – strap to hold notebooks in-place

Padding throughout – shoulders are extra padded

Built for students & non-students Chest clip may not properly fit all body types

Not built for anything larger-than-a-Nickel board

Not very breathable

Once you start riding a Penny board, you want to ride it 25/8. After all, there’s nothing better than a cruiser that’s small enough to slide in a bag.

Well, if you love your Pennies (or smaller decks, in general), there’s one backpack that’ll tickle your fancy: Penny Slater Pouch Backpack.

Quick Penny Slater Pouch Summary

What makes this bad boy so standout (aside from the eye-catching colors–who doesn’t like tie dye?), is its extreme versatility.

As you’d expect, it fits Nickel and Penny boards. But, it also holds other shorter decks, too, should you opt not to ride solely Pennies.

In fact, in a number of field tests, it was determined you can attach a board in 15-seconds, and remove it in a mere 8-seconds.

Carrying a heavy load isn’t an issue. With a significant amount of shoulder padding and a front strap that buckles, the weight is evenly distributed throughout the pack, leaving your shoulders happy.

Even though this is technically a skateboard backpack, it doubles as a school bag, thanks to:

Bottom pouch doubles as a zippable pencil case, when not holding a deck

Main storage area offers organizational options for small objects/supplies

Padded laptop case accommodates up-to-15″ computer

Elastic velcro strap keeps notebooks in-place

Separate zippered compartment for tablets/iPads

The tablet holder is a massive improvement over other skate and longboard backpacks–most only feature a compartment for your laptop, not both.

Of course, Penny didn’t focus on solely school-related specs. There are tons of other awesome features, like:

Mesh drink pouches on both sides of the bag

Rubber zippers – skate pack classic

Headphone pass-through – keep device in bag, snake out earbuds

Extensive padding throughout – not just in shoulders

Phone-specific pocket

In combination, these extras ensure your happiness with a Penny Skateboard Backpack. Electronics all have a home, and your deck won’t damage them.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

We briefly touched on this above. If you’re a student, you really don’t want to miss out on the awesomeness that is this Penny Pouch Backpack.

It has all of the organizational essentials you’ll need to succeed. Whether you’re trucking across campus, or simply walking a few hallways, your back won’t tire-out because the bag feels too heavy.

Because of this weight-distribution quality, this skate bag is a fantastic choice for non-students, too. Regardless of whether you’re a regular public transportation taker, or prefer to use your car, you’ll be stoked.

In the end, the person this backpack is built for is someone who needs to keep their stuff in order, while having easy-access to their deck.

So, it’s basically the perfect backpack for most people. Including you.

8. Element Mohave Skate Backpack – $49.95

Pros: Cons: 30L storage space – stretches, too

Very well-made in terms of construction & materials

Can be hand-washed, instead of just spot-cleaned

Comfortable for day-tripping/longer wears Straps aren’t built for small decks – ideal for longboarders

Laptop sleeve is small – generally under-15″

Element, as you already know, is another one of those super well-known skateboarding brands. In fact, they’re also a part of our list covering the best skateboard companies.

They’re recognized for their product outside of skateboards and accessories. Clothing, shoes, and other accessories like, you guessed it, backpacks.

Their Mohave Backpack really epitomizes the awesomeness of their bags.

Quick Element Mohave Backpack Summary

When it comes to Element, you just expect quality–it runs through their business’s blood. While manufactured in China, it meets only the highest-quality standards.

Most skateboard bags require you to spot-clean. Not this guy. You can hand-wash it after any spillage, to make it look brand, spankin’ new.

Like both the Dakine and Eastsport, the Element also features a lined sunglasses pocket, so your shades stay super sleek.

A laptop sleeve keeps your computer from jostling around. You can store everything else you’d need in the roomy 30L main compartment. Big, but not too big.

Should you need an extra bit of space, though, the bag’s fabric stretches a significant amount to accommodate larger items.

And, you won’t have to worry about stripping any seams, as this baby’s manufactured with a durable 600D polyester, with solid zippers and stitching. Its middle name might as well be “tough stuff”.

Something to keep in mind: Larger decks, especially longboards, are most compatible with the velcro transportation straps.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

Longboarders, or those who prefer a longer skateboard.

That’s not to say someone who prefers “regular-sized” skateboards wouldn’t love it–the backpack’s simply constructed with larger-decks in-mind.

That being said, it’s a fantastic choice for both students and non-students alike. It’s ridiculously durable, holds what you need, and is comfortable for long-term wear–the two front-buckle straps ensure that.

When you’re purchasing a new skateboard backpack, it’s important to go with something you know and love. The Element Mohave fits the bill–it’s like wearing an old friend.

Also available in: 15+ colors

9. Nixon Smith Skatepack III – $54.95

Pros: Cons: Secures deck with buckles

Comfortable to wear – padded straps & sternum strap

Holds more than you’d expect

Great for traveling on bikes or motorcycles Smaller than other skate backpacks – not ideal for students

Interior pockets don’t zip

We’ve seen skateboard backpacks from a number of super well-known skateboarding brands (and non-skate ones, too!)

We’re taking a slight change of pace, and will be looking into not-as-popular, but still just-as-amazing manufacturers of skateboard equipment.

Whether or not you’ve heard of Nixon is moot. What you do need to know, is their whole business is in creating incredible watches and backpacks.

Naturally, that means we’re diving into their best-seller: The Smith Skatepack III.

Quick Smith Skatepack III Summary

When you’re looking at a Smith backpack, you’re looking at a product that’s been field-tested around-the-world, to ensure function, quality, and design are on-freakin’-point.

Many skateboard backpacks offer a laptop sleeve, to make the transition from student-to-skateboarder a cinch. For extra protection, the Smith Skatepack III features a padded side-entry compartment for any 13″ laptop.

There are just times where you need more space and this Nixon accommodates. Expand this sucker, with side mesh pocket, and the vertical zip-front stash pocket.

Over time, your skateboard bag’s 100% guaranteed to show signs of wear. Nixon mitigates this breakdown, with the addition of a PU coated front and bottom, to increase scuff-resistance.

Comfort is key in any longboard bag. As far as the straps go, they’re crafted with tons of padding, with an additional sternum strap, to balance-out the weight.

The skateboard straps, though, are click-in buckles. In turn, almost any board stays secure, while you’re wearing it.

It has a volume of 21L, so it is a bit smaller than other skateboard and longboard backpacks. But, it still holds more than you think.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

Because it’s smaller, and only has a 13″ laptop capacity, it’s not ideal for students. But, it’s small-size is advantageous for those who want to travel via bike or motorcycle.

In other words, it’s great for those who are on-the-go and love traveling. Bringing your skateboard along is just a huge perk.

And, we all know style matters. This bad boy’s looks will make even the most scrutinizing person’s mouth curl into a slight smile.

Security, quality, and comfort come together in this Nixon backpack. You’ll wonder why you didn’t purchase it sooner.

10. Burton Kilo Backpack – $64.95

Pros: Cons: Has separate laptop & tablet pockets

Holds skateboards and longboards up-to-9″-wide

High-quality construction & materials – best snowboard brand translates to skateboarding

Adjustable straps, for maximum comfort Laptop pocket is slim – may not be ideal for gaming laptops

Exterior pockets are slim – difficult to hold water bottle

More expensive than other models

When you think of Burton, skateboarding probably isn’t at the top of the list. After all, they’re considered one of the overall best snowboarding brands.

So at first glance, it’s easy to understand the confusion. But think about it this way: Once you enjoy one deck sport, it’s easy to transfer to another. In other words, snow-to-pavement transitions are easy.

With that in mind, you can see why Burton chose to get into the skateboarding industry: They already have a solid knowledge-base.

And thus, we’ve included the Burton Kilo Backpack, for its many awesome qualities.

Quick Burton Kilo Backpack Summary

Like many of the bags on this list, this Burton skateboard backpack also has a padded laptop compartment. Ideally built for 15-inchers, it can squeeze a 17″ model, if need be.

As we saw on the Penny Pouch Backpack above, this bad boy also has a separate, fleece-lined pocket for a tablet. So, you can carry both, without worrying about damage.

There’s an additional fleece-lined pocket, to securely store your goggles or sunglasses. It’s still recommended you keep them in a soft case–just to be sure.

It also boasts a number of other internal and external organizational pockets, including:

Interior mesh-zip pocket – with key clip

Interior slide pocket

2 exterior side-zip pockets – double as water bottle holders

Large exterior front-zip pocket

Whether you’re looking to organize your knick knacks, or hold large items like a water bottle, there are plenty of pocket-options in the Burton Kilo.

Slide it on your back, and you’ll be delighted at the comfort. With wider-than-normal shoulder straps, they’re fully-adjustable to your body. A moveable sternum-strap, furthers this weight balance.

Strap in your board, with two vertical snap-in buckles. Straps are eight-inches across, and can stretch to around nine-inches. So, it’ll hold any skateboard or longboard up-to-9-inches-wide.

There’s a second carrying option, though: Slide the board between your back and the backpack itself. In fact, you can do this with almost any longboard backpack.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

Because it can hold laptops up-to-17″ (although very snugly) and separate tablet sleeve, it’s an ideal choice for professionals and students, alike.

With a 27L capacity, it should hold all of your necessities. A number of internal and external pockets, provide you with loads of organization.

Its adjustable board straps give way for almost any skateboard out there, so you’re not limited owing to size. Shoulder and sternum straps adjust, too, making the fit fully-customizable.

If you live in an area where it gets hot as Hades, you’ll wonder why you didn’t purchase this baby before.

It’s designed in such a way, that there are minimal contact points. This reduces the surface area against your back, and thus decreases the overall sweatiness against your body.

In other words, if you’re a human, this backpack is for you.

Also available in: 20+ colors, including camo, black, floral, and tie dye.

11. Nike SB RPM Backpack – $71.95

Pros: Cons: Laptop compartment separate from main area – keeps computer safer

Features organizational & electronic pockets – interior & exterior

Super comfortable, curved straps – sternum strap for added stability

Built with skateboarders in mind Zippers open to bottom – stuff can easily fall out

Very expensive

As a general rule of thumb, you probably don’t expect to see Nike included in a list of the best skateboard backpacks.

Well, Nike’s actually been into deck sports for a while–I rock Nike snowboard boots–and they truly focus on the rider.

This focus is super apparent in the Nike SB RPM Backpack.

Quick Nike SB RPM Backpack Summary

We’ve already discussed the importance of ratings, so I’ll just cut to the chase: This skateboard bag has a perfect 5-star rating. Yeah, it really is that good.

For the price, (over-$70–yeesh!), Nike shatters quality-expectations. Like a few of the bags we saw above, it has an entirely separate laptop compartment, for added protection.

Moreover, there are a number of easily-accessible pockets for your other electronics. It’s also constructed with interior and exterior organizational pockets.

Thanks to curved shoulder straps, your neck and upper-back will be happy at the end of the day. A stabilizing sternum strap balances the weight out, for an even-load.

On the bottom-back are two buckle straps–rather than velcro–to provide multiple skateboard carrying options.

Who’s This Skateboard Backpack for?

Those who are looking to spend a bit more, for a higher-quality skate bag.

In other words, it doesn’t matter if you’re a student, pure skateboarder, or someone who wants to use it as a work bag. No matter the ultimate use, it’s built with you in-mind.

That quality comes in the form of comfort, security of bag’s contents, durability, and construction.

While you are paying a bit more upfront, you’ll be using it well-past the time you thought you’d need a replacement.

A Nike backpack is in rotation for years. Make the investment today.

