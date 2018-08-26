Bengals vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Josh Allen looks to nail his dress rehearsal and officially nail down the starting quarterback job as the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox (or DVR the game) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV comes with over 80 channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

It is the first matchup between the two teams since that fateful Week 17 game last season in which the Bills were able to sneak into a playoff spot and end a 17-year drought thanks to the Bengals’ comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. This led to Bills Mafia helping donate to Andy Dalton’s charity.

For the Bills, the emergence of Allen signals a drastic change of course from where head coach Sean McDermott and the rest of the organization originally envisioned the quarterback plan going. Buffalo signed A.J. McCarron in the offseason to provide a temporary stopgap in order to let Allen develop, but after Allen’s play this preseason coupled with McCarron’s injury, it’s getting harder to ignore the “Start Allen in Week 1 crowd.”

It was initially believed that McCarron sustained a broken collar bone in the Bills’ X against the XX last week, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter later disputed that claim.

McCarron is expected to return to practice soon, per source. So another twist to the Bills’ QB competition. https://t.co/igzEOItFYd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2018

The Bills’ offense will attempt to manufacture yards elsewhere, as starting running back LeSean McCoy isn’t an option to receive any work Saturday. McCoy is currently nursing a groin injury, and the Bills’ coaching staff is easing him back into a heavier workload.

McDermott: we will err on the side of caution with McCoy (groin soreness) concerning Sunday’s preseason game. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) August 24, 2018

The Bengals have looked sharp this preseason, with wins against the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys.

There is a lot of potential for the Bengals to be a sleeper candidate playoff team. Cincinnati has already made division championship and wild card runs before with the current, albeit aging, core group of players in place.

While Dalton isn’t one of the league’s premiere quarterbacks, he’s proven good enough in the past he can do enough during the regular season. An electric supporting cast of A.J. Green, returning Tyler Eifert, and second-year breakout candidates John Ross and Joe Mixon give the Bengals an interesting nucleus moving forward.