WATCH: Blake Griffin Destroys Clippers in NSFW Stand-up Comedy Routine

NBA star Blake Griffin’s stand-up comedy career is rolling right along, and his most recent routine featured a nice punch to the gut of his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a video revealed by NBA analyst Tomer Azarly, Griffin ripped the Clippers (and his co-host) during a NSFW comedy routine.

*Note: This video features comments that are NSFW.

The Clippers traded Griffin to the Detroit Pistons during the 2017-18 NBA season. It was a move which came less than a year after the former No. 1 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft signed a five-year, $173 million contract extension with Los Angeles.

Over the span of his career with the Clippers, Griffin played in 504 games, averaging 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He’s been named an NBA All-Star five times, received All-NBA Second-Team honors three times and was named the 2011 Rookie of the Year.

After joining the Pistons, Griffin saw his scoring and rebounding hit a decline. Although it was just a 25-game sample size, he averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Much of the decline in rebounding production may be attributed to teaming up with center Andre Drummond, who led the league in rebounds per game last season with 16. Griffin also had to learn his role on a new team, which is never an easy task.