Brian Urlacher’s Hair Transplant Story Is Complicated

Brian Urlacher’s hair has been a big topic of discussion for football fan. Last time many NFL fans saw Urlacher he was a bald linebacker disrupting offenses, now Urlacher has been doing various Hall of Fame interviews with a full head of hair.

Urlacher has been public about his hair transplant surgery, so public that he has an endorsement deal with RESTORE Hair. According to GQ, the follicle replacement surgery took eight hours. Where it gets complicated is Urlacher’s lawsuit against a Florida hair clinic who Urlacher claims used his likeness without his consent. According to the Chicago Tribune, Urlacher’s lawsuit is seeking at least $200,000 in damages citing the following evidence.

The suit alleges that Boca Raton, Fla., hair transplant surgeon Dr. Glenn Charles and his Charles Medical Group “have attempted to illegally steal and cash in on this success” by using Urlacher’s name and likeness in its own advertising and marketing without asking for his permission. In one example, the suit contains a blog post written by Charles dated Jan. 11, 2016. “The growing popularity of Follicular Unit Extraction, also known as FUE hair transplant, reached new heights recently when former All-Pro NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher revealed how he came by his full head of hair.” On Tuesday, the post did not appear on the company’s website.

What is clear is that Urlacher has become an advocate for hair transplant surgery. RESTORE Hair has lots of content featuring Urlacher’s story.

Urlacher Has an Endorsement Deal With RESTORE Hair

Lawsuits aside, Urlacher has been outspoken about his experience with hair surgery. Urlacher spoke with Sports Illustrated about why he decided to have the procedure done.

“So I had a buddy who went and got the procedure done,” Urlacher’s explained to Sports Illustrated. “He was bald, and he was trying to hang onto it. See, I was fine being bald, because I have a good-shaped head. But he was like, Dude, you should try it out. But I didn’t want a scar on my head. He said ‘There’s no scars.’ So I went and got it done. And luckily my wife was like, it looks pretty good. When your wife says yeah, you’ve got to do it, right? If it makes her happy, then I’m happy. So I went ahead and stuck with it. Now I’m a spokesman.”

Not only is Urlacher pleased with having hair, it has worked in his favor when he goes out in public. Urlacher admitted he often can go out without people noticing him, as people do not recognize him with hair.

“A ton of them [comments],” Urlacher joked to Sports Illustrated. “And you know what? The best thing is, people don’t recognize me. If I don’t wear a hat, people are like, I don’t think that’s him… So it’s actually pretty nice. It’s a nice disguise.”

RESTORE Hair features him prominently throughout the company’s website. The site has an entire page dedicated to Urlacher’s procedure, and here is an excerpt from the story.