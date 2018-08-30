Bulls’ NBA 2K19 Ratings for Expected Starting Lineup Revealed

The Chicago Bulls have fans living in a world of unknown to some extent when it comes to their starting lineup. With that said, we have at least a pretty good idea who will get the nod as the starting five in the Windy City, and if correct, the group’s ratings in popular video game NBA 2K19 are now out.

Before anything, it’s worth noting that while the Bulls may be stuck with Robin Lopez’s $14.35 million-plus salary cap hit this season, it doesn’t mean he has to start.

With NBA 2K19 set to be released on September 11, we’re slowly seeing ratings get released, and for the Bulls, they have six players already locked in. Here’s a look at each rating for the core group, which features potential starters and free-agent signing Jabari Parker, via 2Kratings.com.

Lauri Markkanen: 82 overall

Jabari Parker: 81 overall

Zach LaVine: 80 overall

Bobby Portis: 79 overall

Kris Dunn: 78 overall

Wendell Carter: 77 overall

It’s unknown if Parker will start for the Bulls, but he very well may. If not, the former Milwaukee Bucks forward will play a huge role as the team’s first player off the bench. It’ll be interesting to see how the starting lineup shakes out for Chicago, though, as the game has Carter listed as a center and Markkanen, Parker and Portis all as power forwards.

The ratings aren’t overly surprising here, but personally, I would have liked to see Kris Dunn a bit higher. The third-year guard averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over 52 games last season. He flashed impressive upside and it wouldn’t be surprising to see his rating jump fairly quickly this season.