Camille Kostek, Jessie James Decker Heat up Gillette

Camille Kostek and Jessie James Decker attended Thursday night’s pre-season football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Kostek has welcomed Decker into the Patriots WAG family with open arms, and the two appear to be getting along great.

Kostek and Decker were spotted sitting together in a luxury box, watching their respective men on the field. Kostek, who is dating Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, posted a couple of videos and photos on her Instagram story and appeared to be having a blast with Decker (who, of course, is married to the Patriots’ newest wide receiver, Eric Decker). The two were all smiles as they cheered on the Pats.

Decker brought her three young children along to watch their dad play. Kostek’s videos showed them all sitting together, enjoying each other’s company — and the game. Decker’s mom, Karen, was also sitting in the box, holding the youngest Decker child. The women were joined by Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, who was also in Kostek’s videos.

You can check out a couple of stills from Kostek’s account below.

This isn’t the first time that Kostek and Decker were together, either. Last week, the two women were spotted at Patriots training camp. At one point, Decker snapped a couple of sweet photos of Kostek and Gronkowski — Kostek gave credit to her “photographer” and tagged Jessie James Decker on Instagram.

Earlier in August, CBS Sports reported that the Patriots has signed Decker to a one-year deal. As previously reported by Heavy, the Patriots’ female fanbase was thrilled to welcome Decker to the team, as he is very easy on the eyes.

The news wasn’t all that surprising, giving the chatter surrounding Decker’s future in football. In fact, he opened up about his desire to play for New England in a June radio interview.

“I think the Patriots would be a good fit and being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver. I talked with New England last year during the free agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain,” Decker said.