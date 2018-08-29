Report: USMNT Star, Sounders Forward Clint Dempsey Retires From Soccer

One of the most beloved and well-respected players in the United States men’s national team history, Clint Dempsey, has decided to call it a career. As analyst Franco Panizo revealed on Wednesday, the 35-year-old striker has hung up his cleats and will retire from soccer.

Dempsey’s impressive career began in the MLS with the New England Revolution, where he scored 25 goals in 71 appearances from 2004-06. The forward then made the jump to Europe, joining Fulham in the Premier League, eventually becoming their leading goalscorer by totaling 50 goals in 184 appearances from 2007-12.

Following a stop with the Tottenham Hotspur, Dempsey has spent the final stretch of his career with the Seattle Sounders, playing in 115 games and scoring 47 goals. He spent the 2018 season with the Sounders, scoring one goal and tallying one assist in 14 matches.

As for his career with the United States men’s national team, Dempsey currently has the third-most caps (141) behind only Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157). He’s also tied with Donovan as the USMNT’s all-time leading scorer with 57 goals and ranks No. 4 in assists with 21.

Dempsey has tallied multiple firsts for American soccer players who joined European clubs. At the time of his signing, his $9.6 million fee was a record for an American player. He also became the first American to score a hat-trick in Premier League play, doing so with Fulham during a 5-2 win over Newcastle in 2012.