Cowboys DT Maliek Collins on Track for Week 1 vs. Panthers

Things are looking up for the Dallas Cowboys on the injury front, at least with one key defensive player. After the news of starting center Travis Frederick being sidelined with Guillain-Barré syndrome, it seems the defensive side of the ball will get a weapon back in the mix for Week 1.

As ESPN’s Todd Archer revealed, defensive tackle Maliek Collins took part in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday’s practice. It’s the first time he’s been able to do so since suffering a broken foot earlier this offseason.

For the first time since undergoing surgery on a broken foot in the spring, defensive tackle Maliek Collins took snaps in 11 on 11 drills. He worked at both tackle spots and continues to be on track to be available for the season opener. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 28, 2018

Collins, who was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has played in all 32 games over his first two seasons, totaling 45 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. He’ll have a big role on the Cowboys defense and his potential to get a push in the middle will make life easier for the entire defense.

Specifically, names like DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton and even Randy Gregory will see a boost from Collins being on the field. At this point, it obviously hasn’t been locked in that Collins will be ready to go against the Carolina Panthers during opening week, but things look good currently.